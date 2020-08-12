A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Rachel Bogert of Tullahoma named to UA Presidents List
Sarah Coffelt of Tullahoma named to UA Deans List
Courtney Pross of Tullahoma named to UA Presidents List
Asher Redd of Tullahoma named to UA Deans List
Miguel Martinez of Fayetteville named to UA Presidents List
Cameron McCoy of Fayetteville named to UA Presidents List
Daniel Pearson of Fayetteville named to UA Deans List
Bryleigh Tucker of Fayetteville named to UA Presidents List
Stephen Shol of Coalmont named to UA Deans List
The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.