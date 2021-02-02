A Tullahoma resident was among the graduating class at the University of Alabama during its most recent commencement.
The University of Alabama awarded some 2,257 degrees during its fall commencement Dec. 12. Included in that number was Eric Farmer of Tullahoma who received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
He was joined in Coffee County by Amy Huff of Beechgrove who received a Doctor of Education.
