With the 2022 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival only months away, officials announced a list of improvements attendees should expect to see at the Farm.
Bonnaroo officials said they have been receiving feedback from Bonnaroovians and working meticulously to create the best Bonnaroo experience possible after two consecutive years of cancellations.
“Let's be real–we don't want a repeat of last year (or the year before that),” officials said. “We've been working diligently and are committed to creating the best experience possible.”
The list of improvements include storm water management planning and drainage, the relocation of parking and camping areas to better prepare for weather events, the addition of paved roads across the Farm, new wayfinding system to help navigate the Farm day and night and faster entry to campgrounds due to tollbooth and parking efficiencies. The list added that those who enter first on Tuesday are guaranteed to be the closest to the recently-reconstructed Arch.
Along with the list of overall improvements, the music festival will also have new activities and site developments to help enhance the Bonnaroo experience.
This year will see the introduction of the Bonnaroo Daily Entry Camping Passes. According to officials, the new parking pass system will be required for all vehicles and campers, meaning wait times for entering the grounds will be drastically cut. General admission ticket buyers will be required to get their vehicle pass by day for either Tuesday, Wednesday or weekend access from Thursday through Sunday. Officials noted that the earlier campers arrive, the closer they will camp in proximity to Centeroo.
Bonnaroo’s plazas, the campground hubs with curated activities and convenience, will return better than ever according to officials. The plazas will be strategically located and well-lit throughout the campgrounds and will include shade, free public Wi-Fi, showers, restrooms, information booths and various stations like charging, misting, medical and safety. Attendees will also have a new way to cool down with the introduction of air conditioned darkroom tents, which are available for general admission, general admission-plus and VIP ticket holders. Each tent is fully opaque and comes with a choice of a cot or inflatable bed, electric cooling unit, souvenir blanket for each ticket holder and more. In addition, there are new premium options with new VIP and Platinum ticket perks, which include early entry on Wednesday before the festival starts, single-day parking, upgraded campgrounds and more.
As for those traversing the campgrounds, this year the free onsite transport system will be Jamtrak Powered by Allegiant. It will enable attendees to easily travel to and from Centeroo and the far away areas of the grounds. Also, the official Bonnaroo shuttle buses will depart twice a day from both Chattanooga and Nashville and return from The Farm twice each night. Pickup locations will be near downtown in both cities with free parking available for all shuttle pass holders, with single-day shuttle options also available.
Another change Bonnaroovians will see at this year’s festival will be the stages. The Which Stage will see a production makeover, and The Other Stage will feature all-night performances and DJ sets through sunrise each day. The stage will have new lighting, lasers and other surprises.
“Fans will also love the reinvention of the Silent Disco and the Who Stage, and even the What Stage has a special surprise in store,” officials said.
The 2022 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is set to take place Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19, at Great Stage Park in Manchester with Stevie Nicks, Tool and J.Cole headlining the festival after a two-year absence.
The 2020 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic after it was first rescheduled to the third weekend in September. The following year, the 20th anniversary edition of the music and arts festival was set to take place in early September, as the COVID-19 pandemic was still ongoing. However, just days before the festival was slated to begin, Bonnaroo officials announced it would be canceling for the second year in a row due to the conditions of The Farm caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. When the storm swept through Middle Tennessee and Coffee County, it brought significant rainfall to the area, causing the grounds to have large pools of water and deep mud accumulating on multiple areas of the Bonnaroo Farm, making guest and worker entrances onto the property a near impossibility.