In one of his final acts as mayor of Tullahoma, Lane Curlee honored several current and former long-time employees of the city government.
Prior to the Aug. 10 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Curlee designated several rooms inside city hall and the old Red Cross building on South Jackson Street with honorary names for four people he worked with during his time as mayor.
Former Finance Director Patricia “Pat” Williams, City Attorney Steve Worsham, City Judge Jim Conley and former City Administrator Jody Baltz were all honored for their contributions to the operations of the city government.
Patricia Williams
For her dedication to the city’s finances for nearly 40 years, as well as her continued part-time work in the finance office, Williams had the front suite of offices dedicated to her. The Patricia Williams Financial Suite serves as a reminder of the work Williams performed while in charge of the city’s purse strings.
“She served as the city government’s full time finance director for many years and was responsible for the proper and accurate collection and expenditure of millions of dollars of taxpayer money each year,” Curlee said at the dedication.
Additionally, Williams stepped up to serve as an interim city administrator on several occasions, according to Curlee.
“Prior to our employing a city administrator, Mrs. Williams was considered the de facto manager of our city government,” he said. “She implemented many cost-saving and innovative measures during her tenure.”
Williams officially retired from her position in 2002 but has continued to assist in the finance department on a part-time basis, bringing her total years of service to more than 56, according to Curlee.
Williams said she was honored and grateful for the dedication.
“Thank you so much,” she said. “I love what I’m doing. I told Winston [Brooks] a while ago, I went to work here until I found what I really wanted to do, and I guess I found it.”
Williams added that she’d found friends all over the state of Tennessee during her tenure, and she was grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve her community.
Steve Worsham
The main lobby conference room on the first floor of city hall will now be known as the Stephen M. Worsham Conference Room in honor of the current city attorney’s decades of service to the community.
While records are incomplete, Curlee said Worsham has served as the city’s main legal counsel for more than 40 years. He was first selected as the city attorney in 1967, according to Curlee.
“His service as city attorney is considered the longest in Tullahoma’s history, and he is still going strong,” Curlee said Monday.
During his time as city attorney, Worsham has participated in more than 1,000 city board meetings. He has given advice and counsel to nine different mayors and dozens of aldermen, as well as eight different city administrators, according to Curlee.
“His long service is a testament to his knowledge, hard work, loyalty and his constant eye on the long-term best interests of Tullahoma,” Curlee said. “Mr. Worsham adopted Tullahoma many years ago and has become one of our city’s most ardent and passionate supporters through his work in many local organizations.”
Worsham said he was thankful and overwhelmed by the dedication. He admitted the naming was a surprise, as he was under the impression that he was just gathering to celebrate Williams’ recognition, but that having his own recognition was a nice surprise.
“I’m just overwhelmed,” he said. “Thank you. I love this town. It’s been a pleasure and an honor to serve this town.”
Jim Conley
As the representative of the city’s third branch of government since 1978, Jim Conley’s name now graces the upstairs board chambers and city courtroom.
Curlee said the designation seemed appropriate, given the number of cases Judge Conley has presided over during his 42-year tenure as the city’s main judicial authority.
“Judge Conley typically hears about 80 cases bi-weekly, which means over 42 years he has heard approximately 84,000 cases and is still going strong,” Curlee said Monday. “We appreciate his willingness to serve and feel it is appropriate the courtroom and board room be named after Judge Jim Conley.”
Conley’s tenure as the city judge is believed to be the longest in Tullahoma history, according to Curlee.
Conley joked about having 30 days to appeal the dedication, asking who he needed to appeal the decision to.
On a more serious note, Conley said he’s enjoyed serving the city for the last 42 years as the city judge, assisting people in need whenever he can.
“I get to see the people from all walks of life,” he said. “We have folks who are doing well off, but we have folks in this community that are in need. We have a great school system, and I’m impressed with our school system for feeding kids. My heart goes out to a lot of these folks. There’s a lot of folks that need help. We need to all, no matter the position that we hold, to never lose sight of that.”
Jody Baltz
The city’s longest-serving city administrator was honored by having an historical room named for him. The old Red Cross building, located between South Jackson Civic Center and the Tullahoma City Schools Administration building, now bears Baltz’s name.
Jody Baltz previously served the city in an administrative capacity for more than 19 years – a “remarkable” achievement, considering the average tenure of a city administrator is less than five years, according to Curlee.
“His long tenure is a testament to his good work ethic, communication skills, ability to tackle tough challenges and always exhibiting excellent leadership,” Curlee said.
Additionally, Curlee said, Baltz’s recognition as one of the city’s premier historians made renaming the former site of the Tullahoma Red Cross an apt choice. While he was serving the city, Baltz also authored several books, Curlee said.
“It is appropriate this historical building, a relic of World War II, be named after Mr. Baltz in recognition of his superb work as our city administrator and local historian,” Curlee said.
Baltz said he was honored by the recognition, jokingly calling the mayor “sneaky” for setting up the dedication without him knowing.
He also said having the historical building named for him was an added honor.
“I just want to say thank you to all the members of the board of mayor and aldermen that I’ve worked with,” he said. “I really appreciate it. I’ve enjoyed my time in Tullahoma as city administrator. I still live in Tullahoma, and I’m still a member of the community. The great thing about staying in Tullahoma is I get to see people I’ve worked with for decades and still get to socialize with people. Again, I just want to say thank you.”
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.