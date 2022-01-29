U.S. Representative John Rose’s (TN-6) district staff will hold a series of local office hours for constituents to connect directly with caseworkers and receive assistance with federal agencies throughout the month of February with that Coffee County appearance coming Feb. 2.
During the local office hours, district staff will be available to answer questions and assist constituents with federal casework, such as social security and veterans’ benefits, steps for obtaining a passport, and more. Local office hours occur monthly, if you have questions, please contact one of Representative Rose’s offices so a staff member may help you.
“We are ready to assist constituents with federal casework and welcome anyone with questions to sit down with staff,” said Representative Rose. “My goal is to make the expertise of my staff and the resources of this office easily accessible to every person I represent.”
Locally, the meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Feb. 2 at Coffee County Administrative Complex, 1329 McArthur Street, Manchester. Representative Rose will be represented by Field Representative Lou Nave during this visit.
U.S. Representative John Rose is currently serving his second term representing Tennessee’s Sixth Congressional District.