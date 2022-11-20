As new retailers and businesses continue to open in Tullahoma, residents will have to wait for Old Navy and Ross Dress for Less to make their residency in 2023.

Earlier this year, it was reported that both clothing stores would be setting up establishments in the city, with Ross Dress for Less’ location at 1905 N. Jackson St. in the former Peebles location while Old Navy would be located at Northgate Mall in Suite 104, the previous location of Big Lots, next to JCPenney and the newly constructed Five Below.