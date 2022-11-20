As new retailers and businesses continue to open in Tullahoma, residents will have to wait for Old Navy and Ross Dress for Less to make their residency in 2023.
Earlier this year, it was reported that both clothing stores would be setting up establishments in the city, with Ross Dress for Less’ location at 1905 N. Jackson St. in the former Peebles location while Old Navy would be located at Northgate Mall in Suite 104, the previous location of Big Lots, next to JCPenney and the newly constructed Five Below.
According to Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Winston Brooks, Ross Dress for Less officials said while they do not want to commit to a date due to all the delays in the construction world, they were okay with stating that they are “projecting a spring 2023 opening.”
As for Old Navy, an Old Navy spokesperson stated they were anticipating an opening in February 2023. It was reported earlier this year that Old Navy was looking at an October opening.
Those interested in applying for a job at Old Navy can go to www.gapinc.com/en-us/careers/old-navy-careers and search for “Tullahoma” in the location section of the search bar. As of press time, there were no openings advertised for Ross Dress for Less in Tullahoma.
Ross Dress for Less is a chain of discount department stores that calls itself the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the U.S. The store offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear and home fashions for the family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices.
Old Navy is a clothing and accessories retailer owned by Gap, Inc., that has been in operation under its well-established brand since 1994. There are approximately 1,100 locations across North America, with its flagship stores in New York City, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, Manila, and Mexico City.