While school is out for the summer, there are still students in need of school supplies in the Tullahoma community. With that that in mind, Ross Service Corporation is launching its “Back to School” supply drive from June 1 through July 31 to help those students in need.
The drop off location for donated school items will be Ross Services Corporation at 109 W. Lincoln Street. Items needed include backpacks, pens, pencils, calculators, notebooks, glue, rulers, folders, erasers, binders, notebook paper, highlighters, scissors and so on. Monetary donations will also be accepted as it will be used to purchase additional supplies.
Ross Services Corporation Service Manager Mindy Morgan said the company has also launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money to purchase supplies. She added that Ross Services Corporation doesn’t have a set goal in mind for its inaugural supply drive.
“We just want to try to make it as big as possible,” she said. “We just want to give back to all of the kids in the community, teachers and schools.”
Since 1991, Ross Services Corporation has been building trust and delivering excellence. The company moved to Tullahoma from Estill Springs in 2020 three years ago from Estill Springs, and covers anything from the roof to the parking lot. Ross Service Corporation’s services include electrical, plumbing, HVAC, doors, glass, floors, locksmith, concrete, asphalt, drywall, painting, fences, gates, ceilings and cabinets. The company provides a full range of services to maintain, design and build commercial, industrial and government facilities throughout the Southeastern United States.
“We complete thousands of projects annually and provide fast, efficient solutions to maintain, renovate and make-safe buildings and structures,” Morgan said. “Our focus is to provide a high level of expertise coupled with strong project leadership. We provide 24 hour assistance, 7 days a week. Our phone number is (833) 767-7782.”