Ross Services school drive
Photo provided

While school is out for the summer, there are still students in need of school supplies in the Tullahoma community. With that that in mind, Ross Service Corporation is launching its “Back to School” supply drive from June 1 through July 31 to help those students in need.

The drop off location for donated school items will be Ross Services Corporation at 109 W. Lincoln Street. Items needed include backpacks, pens, pencils, calculators, notebooks, glue, rulers, folders, erasers, binders, notebook paper, highlighters, scissors and so on. Monetary donations will also be accepted as it will be used to purchase additional supplies.

Ross Services School Supply Drive Flyer

