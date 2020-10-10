Rotary District 6780 will be offering a scholarship opportunity for a student interested in studying abroad for one year to pursue a master’s or doctoral degree. The scholarship is a minimum of $30,000, awarded for the 2021-2022 academic year. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2021.
The district makes every effort to fund the entire cost of the academic year abroad. An exceptional applicant may be considered for a longer term of support if sufficient funds for matching are available.
According to Alan Clark, Ed.D., the district governor-nominee for Rotary District 6780 and a member of the Franklin County A.M. Rotary Club, the purpose of the scholarship is to foster an understanding of the Rotary’s areas of focus and to provide a unique educational opportunity for non-rotary students.
“The Rotary Global Scholar Grant replaces what was called the Ambassadorial Scholarship Program and is available for graduate-level study outside the U.S. in a district qualified Rotary International,” Clark said. “Only a current grant-qualified club in our district may sponsor a qualified candidate. The Franklin County A.M. Rotary Club and several others in our area have qualified to do so.”
The scholarship is not solely for Rotarians or their relatives, according to Clark. Rather, applicants’ field of study must correspond to one of the Rotary’s areas of focus, which are: peace and conflict resolution; disease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; and economic and community development. New this year is a seventh area of focus – environmental protection. These are considered by the Rotary to be the world’s most challenging humanitarian needs, according to Clark.
Potential applicants will need to complete and submit an application form as well as submit letters of recommendation from educators and/or employers and provide original transcripts from all post-secondary colleges or universities attended. The application must then be forwarded to the local Rotary Club submitting the application for grant funding.
“This is a great opportunity for students/scholars to use Rotary grant funds to assist in obtaining higher-level degrees from institutions abroad and to learn about Rotary, their area of study and the world,” Clark said.
For more information, contact Clark at aclark176@comcast.net or 931-691-1452 or make contact with a local Rotary Club to see if it is qualified to process the Global Scholars Grant application. The Global Scholar Chair for District 6780 is Ivan Jones of the Rotary Club of Shelbyville, 931-607-5013 or ivan.jones@tcatshelbyville.edu.