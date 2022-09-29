Purple Pinkie Day

Polio still exists. Hopefully each of you have been immunized against polio. Back in the 40’s and 50’s, people were so scared of polio and the damage it could cause to the body and for some even death. For some, it meant long stays in an iron lung in order to be able to breathe. With scientific advances, individuals can be immunized so that polio can be avoided.

This is true in most civilized countries, but there are many “third world countries” whose populations have not had the privilege of having their citizenry vaccinated, and therefore have existing cases of polio.