Polio still exists. Hopefully each of you have been immunized against polio. Back in the 40’s and 50’s, people were so scared of polio and the damage it could cause to the body and for some even death. For some, it meant long stays in an iron lung in order to be able to breathe. With scientific advances, individuals can be immunized so that polio can be avoided.
This is true in most civilized countries, but there are many “third world countries” whose populations have not had the privilege of having their citizenry vaccinated, and therefore have existing cases of polio.
To help eradicate polio worldwide, the international organization of Rotary works very hard to make sure that polio is no longer the threat that it once was. Volunteers from Rotary go to those countries and help to immunize their citizens, primarily the children under 5 years of age. When they do the campaigns to immunize the children, they paint the “pinkie” finger of the left hand to indicate that they have received the vaccine. At this time, there are only a few countries where polio exists. Unfortunately, polio has raised its ugly head in the United States when it was discovered recently in New York. This is not surprising in view of the fact that many individuals are opting to not receive the recommend immunizations.
Rotary International is still working to help eradicate polio worldwide so on October 12, the local Sunrise Rotary Club will observe “Purple Pinkie Day” by providing boxes of Dunkin’ Donuts to individuals who have preordered them by Oct. 5. Each box contains 10 elongated donuts with pink frosting on the tip of the donut. Each box is $25 dollars.
Due to matching funds from various grants and the Gates Foundation, the amount raised is greatly multiplied. Each box sold results in 60 children being vaccinated. When the children are immunized, it is called “National Immunization Days” and the local communities know their children will never get polio, and there is cause for great celebration. We often wonder what we can do to help those less fortunate so far away, and this is one way that we can bring health and happiness to so many.
To place your order for your “Purple Pinkie Donuts”, call 931-273-8001 no later noon on October 5.