Several area charitable organizations will be the recipients of funds from the Tullahoma Utilities Authority Round Up Program.
At its Dec. 22 meeting, the TUA Board of Directors approved a slate of local organizations to receive a total of $30,000 in allocations from the Round Up Program.
The Round Up Program is funded by TUA customers who choose to “round up” to the nearest whole dollar amount on their electric bill, generating monies that are then distributed to charitable organizations in the community.
The first recipients of the Round Up funds were the Henry Center of Tullahoma First United Methodist Church and the Good Samaritan of Tullahoma.
During the meeting, TUA President Brian Skelton presented list of five more organizations to receive funding for this year. According to Skelton, the utility authority received five applications from organizations in Tullahoma for the funds. Those organizations were Partners for Healing, Shepherd’s House, Tullahoma Day Care Center, Trinity Care Center and The Attic Outlet.
The Round Up Allocation Committee met earlier this month to determine which organizations should receive the funds accrued from customers’ donations. Ultimately, the committee decided to divvy up the money so that each of the applicants received something, rather than leave one or more organization out, Skelton said.
As a result, each of the five organizations will receive $6,000, he added.
Additionally, the allocation committee recommended to continue to give $500 per month to The Henry Center and Good Samaritan.
“TUA is appreciative of our customers for supporting the Round Up program, which will allow us to distribute almost $40,000 to organizations who help people in our community during the first calendar year,” Skelton told The News. “We plan to continue this help in the future and we hope to partner with TVA on a new energy makeover program in 2021 for selected low income homeowners to lower their energy bills.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the recommended allocations.