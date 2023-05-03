3A- Derek Rowe.jpg

Tullahoma High School’s Derek Rowe was chosen to be inducted into 2023 Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame later this year.

 Photo provided

Tullahoma High School can soon claim that it has a hall of famer teaching classes, as aviation instructor Derek Rowe was recently notified that he will be inducted into the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame.

“This award is very special to me, and I am going to dedicate it to the many friends, colleagues, industry professionals, and members of the community who are indeed the heroes here,” Rowe said. “They deserve recognition for all the help they give me in the background that makes me look good.”