Rumors of the imminent closure of the Arnold Golf Course at AEDC are out of bounds, as the base revealed the nine-hole course is still in full swing.
In a recent response to The News concerning the rumor, base officials said there are no plans to close the course, though they are continually monitoring the situation.
“The Arnold AFB Golf Course is a self-sustaining activity,” a spokesman for the base wrote in answer to the question posed regarding the course. “As such, we continually evaluate the self-sustainability of the golf course.”
He went on to assure that should there be a change in direction, the public will be notified beforehand.
“At this time, no decision has been made to close the golf course,” the spokesman clarified. “Should such a decision need to be made in the future, we will proactively communicate that decision with our patrons, community and media.”
The golf course is a nine-hole course with a driving range open to the public from 9 a.m. to dusk Friday to Wednesday and closed on Thursdays in winter.
The nine-hole course at the Arnold Golf Club facility at Arnold AFB features 3,177 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 35. The course rating is 71.0 and has a slope rating of 126 on Bent grass. Arnold golf course opened in 1945. U.S. Air Force Services Agency manages this facility.