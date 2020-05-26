Memorial Day serves as a reminder to honor those who have given their lives for our country. A local veteran literally goes the extra mile to remember his fallen friends and remind Tullahoma that Memorial Day should be honored no matter what is happening in the world.
U.S. Navy veteran Daniel Windham started a run through the city back in 2018. He did it alone at first, but now has a couple of friends who bring their families to participate too.
He carries a flag etched with the names of those he personally fought with, committed suicide due to Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), etc.
Windham starts the run at Frazier McEwen Park behind THS, runs from there to Lowe’s, turns around and sprints all the way downtown to the square.
“Normally, one of the kids will run with him from downtown to the gas station on the corner of South Jackson and West Carroll Streets. Then we swap the children out and continue down South Jackson Street until Daniel cannot run anymore,” Windham’s wife Geneva said.
She and their three children drive along Windham’s route to make sure he is okay and also to allow the children to run with their father when they want to.
“He does it for a good cause. He is doing it not just for those in the military, but anyone suicidal or depressed. He has lost a few friends to suicide that he fought with in the war so spreading awareness is a top goal,” she explained. “He does not want the recognition for this. He just wants all of the people who have passed to be honored and recognized.”
“I got the idea three years ago. I want people to know that Memorial Day is not Veterans Day. It is not the fourth of July. We have this day off of work to honor all of the people who are not here to celebrate,” Windham said.
There are fifty names on the flag that Windham carries. Some of those names he knows well.
“I served alongside some of these men. Unfortunately, about half of these names written on my flag are of ones who lost their battles at home,” he explained. “When we return home from the war, it does not exactly stop for us. Some of us are not that affected by it. Some of us are but are really good at hiding it. Others have an absolutely terrible time dealing with it. It is therapeutic and helpful for me to run carrying those names on my shoulder.”
