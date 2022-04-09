Amid controversy surrounding the Franklin County/Sewanee Airport, funding for runway improvements is being delayed until Airport Oversight Committee members are assured concerns from adjacent property owners with the University of the South are addressed.
The committee held a special meeting Tuesday, March 22, called in response to adjacent property owner Linda Matherly taking pictures of aircraft landing at the airport. The airport is operated and managed through the University of the South through a decades-old agreement with Franklin County, which handles grant-funding issues.
Matherly, who resides at 1347 Midway Road, Sewanee, told the committee a low-flying helicopter had bothered her horses to the point where one required veterinary attention. She said later that other similar incidences have occurred, and she was advised to photograph aircraft to get their identification markings to report occurrences to the Federal Aviation Administration.
However, Airport Manager Tommy Johnson and Committee Member Catherine Cavagnaro, who had been the airport’s interim manager and operates Ace Aerobatic School there, said Matherly was taking pictures from an area near a hanger where she wasn’t fully visible.
Johnson said he called University of the South law enforcement authorities because of the circumstances.
Matherly said her account of what happened differs from Cavagnaro and Johnson’s. She added that she had been described as a terroristic threat because she had worn camouflage clothing. Cavagnaro said Matherly was never described as a terrorist, but she should have taken pictures from the airport’s parking lot instead of from where she was described as being.
Committee Member Greg King, who is a county commissioner, said if Matherly had been described as a terrorist because of what she was wearing, it would have been totally inappropriate.
Committee Member Johnny Hughes, who is also a county commissioner, said the residents have been “bullied” by the university, and the conditions need to improve.
County Mayor David Alexander said the controversies have called for a resolution, and that is why the Oversight Committee was formed and the differences being addressed.
Hughes said at a recent meeting that the University of the South had not been forthcoming with financial information about the airport’s operations and how grant money has been spent toward maintaining it.
Hughes said the taxpayers of Franklin County are ultimately liable for actions by the university that could cause the airport to lose its operational license, and the county would be responsible for paying back grant money that has been expended toward the airport.
Alexander said March 22 that if the airport’s operations were halted, the county could be liable for paying back millions in grant money.
Hughes and King had said the information was requested months before any progress had been made.
The financial questions led to the County Commission to decide in an 11-4 vote Oct. 18, 2021, to continue delaying funding $15,000 in maintenance money for the airport, pending resolving controversial issues about the facility’s management.
A resolution the commission was considering to fund the $15,000 eventually died after not being acted upon, and the issue will have to be reintroduced through committee channels before the commission could consider it again.
King said controversial issues between the airport’s management and nearby residents have continued, and he could not support the $15,000 in funding.
The Oversight Committee did not forward the $15,000 grant request to the County Commission and also took no action on a $150,000 grant request for runway rehabilitation.
The committee did agree to forward a reimbursement request to the commission for $19,615 to pay for money already spent to cut trees in runway flight path areas along with appropriating another $31,000 toward the tree removal effort.