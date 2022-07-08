Coffee County’s rural volunteer fire departments and the rescue squad have installed smoke alarms in over 120 homes across Coffee County.
According to Commissioner Jimmy Hollandsworth, a member of Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee that oversees the rural fire departments, the program, in addition to getting life-saving devices in homes offered valuable connection between the stations and the communities they protect.
“I think it was a huge success. I was just really proud of over 500 smoke detectors being installed,” he said.
“Each one of these departments had to skip fundraising because of Covid. So, we came up with something with the county,” Hollandsworth said, noting that the stations’ coffers were running on fumes.
“As HWR, we were trying to help them out a bit, but we wanted with the commission, if they were going to give something, they’d have to give something back,” he said.
The smoke detector program is something the state provides free for installation.
“So we tagged that money along with the installments. They had to install 24 homes to get the $41,000 per department. They took it on and every single one made their 24 home installments,” he said.
Some departments took the program and ran with it. North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department had about 34 homes total.
The number of detectors installed varied depending on the needs of the home. All total, the departments installed over 500 at no cost to the homeowners.
“With the rural department, (firefighters) don’t live at the station. They are at home. They get paged at home and must drive from their home to the fire station, get on their equipment and then go out to respond to the call,” Hollandsworth said.
The $41,000 allocations allowed departments to buy lifesaving equipment. For instance, Hillsboro is using the money toward a new truck, Hickerson and Summitville bought new systems to fill air tanks, North Coffee purchased turnout gear and air packs and New Union is working on their station’s kitchen that doubles as a community storm shelter or will buy air tanks.
Additionally, the stations secured additional donations while out doing installs. Hollandsworth called it a win-win situation.
Hollandsworth said he hopes there will be a renewal of the program in next year’s budget. He wants to recognize HWR committee members Ashley Kraft, Jackie Duncan, Tildon Stubblefield and Jeff Keele for their work in getting the program going along with Budget and Finance committee member Joey Hobbs for help following through with the program.