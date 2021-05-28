Several local veterans and their families were honored for their service in the Korean War.
To begin the ceremony, Cathy Manis welcomed everyone for attending and said she was happy to be with them to present the medals of appreciation from the people of South Korea.
Manis explained she was representing her adopted uncle, Dr. John Song, who wasn’t able to travel due to the lack of COVID-19 shots in South Korea.
According to Manis, Song is retired and was made the honorary president of the Korean Informational Association, which created the medals. He was also given the task by the Korean War Committee to find Korean War veterans to give them the medal to show appreciation and gratitude.
“He wants to spend the rest of his life finding and honoring the amazing soldiers who served during the Korean conflict and honoring you,” Manis said.
She added the medals were designed by the Korean Information Association. Supported by POSCO Steel, the medal is made with actual rusted pieces of the barbed-wire fence at the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ), which embraces the spirit and faithfulness of every Korean citizen.
Manis then briefly went over the history of the Korean War when the United States joined with 16 other countries in sending troops to defend South Korea from 1950 to 1953.
While some refer the conflict as the “Forgotten War” Manis stated the people of South Korea will never forget that their country and lives would be very different if it wasn’t for the soldiers who volunteered to help.
“Although the war ended almost 70 years ago, there is still a deep sense of appreciation that is not conveyed enough,” Manis said.
She said for the month of May there were over 75 awards that were being given out to Korean War veterans in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland and in Tullahoma.
“This is why we are here today, to honor you or your loved one,” she said.
With the help of Mayor Ray Knowis, Manis presented the medals and certificates of authenticity to the veterans and families in attendance. The veterans that accepted the medals were John Joseph Bossard, and William Edward Cortner and the families of William Thomas Cook, Robert Straight, Robert Blythe Tucker and Malcomb Russell Wimbish.
The ceremony concluded with Manis thanking the veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
“We greatly appreciate and we know the sacrifices that were made for you and your families and we are just grateful to be able to do this on behalf of my uncle and all of the people of Korea who greatly appreciate your service,” Manis said.
Manis then presented to Knowis, on behalf of her uncle and the Korean Informational Association, a certificate of thanks and a medal of honor in appreciation for assisting them.
Knowis said he was too young to be enlisted in the war but he was close to those who did serve so he thanked the veterans for their service.
Manis then encouraged everyone who knows any Korean War veterans or their families to either give their contact information to her or have them reach out to her as she wants to find and present the medals to them. The award is for both living veterans and to the families of veterans who have since passed.
Manis can be contacted by email at cathymanis66@gmail.com or by calling 581-5887. She said to qualify, the veteran had to be in Korea during the war.