Safe Baby Court has graduated its first student since it was placed under Coffee County Safe Baby Court Solutions Education Center Inc., its mission to reunited parents and children.
The first to graduate under the new administration was mother of two, Karmen Russell whose case was officially closed on June 13 during a ceremony in Judge Greg Perry’s courtroom.
Judge Perry commended Russell’s hard work and commitment.
“I want people to know that this is not a program that you come in, do a few appointments, and in 30 days you’re out. That’s not what this is about. This is about recovery,” Perry said.
Perry said that Russell was motivated and was an active participant from the get-go.
“She is one of the quickest to complete the program. Congratulations!” Perry said.
Tanea McClean, Safe Baby Court Coordinator, added what a pleasure to serve in her capacity. She commended Russell for being a role model to the other Safe Baby Court participants.
“Karmen will always be the one to tell them if you work this program, it will work for you. But you have to put the work in. It’s not the easiest program but she stepped up,” McClean said. “Today we celebrate you, your journey and your success. I thank you personally for making my job not so hard and being that person I can use as a model.”
In participating in the class, Russell prepared some responses to some hard-hitting questions about her life. As appropriate, Perry shared some of her responses.
“Karmen, you spoke on how you have trust now (with your family). (Her life) prior was out of control. It’s truly inspiring what you’ve accomplished,” he said.
“This program leads us to believe in the possibility of real change. We’re here to celebrate that, the improvement you’ve shown in your life,” Perry said.
Solutions Executive Director Tammy Rohane-Henderson was at the ceremony with friends, family and other program participants.
Perry started the ceremony with memorial recognition of the late Judge Brock who was instrumental in the Coffee County Drug Court intervention programs.