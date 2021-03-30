The Auto Club Group has announced award opportunities are available to current participating AAA School Safety Patrol schools for the 2020-2021 AAA School Safety Patrol Award Opportunities.
The annual award process allows schools to nominate outstanding patrollers and advisors who have gone above and beyond during the school year. Opportunities also exist for schools to apply for advancement grants to help enhance or expand their AAA School Safety Patrol program.
There are four categories for the 2020-2021 AAA School Safety Patrol Award Opportunities. These include Patroller of the Year, Advisor of the Year, the Lifesaving Award and the School Advancement Grants
Patroller of the Year is for any current-year patroller or patrollers who have shown exemplary skills of leadership, citizenship and patrol participation.
Advisor of the Year is for any advisor at a school who has provided outstanding leadership, safety education and patroller morale.
The Lifesaving Award is presented to those whose performance resulted in saving a life, guarding against imminent danger or serious incident.
The School Advancement Grant provides a $500 grant to enhance or expand the schools’ AAA School Safety Patrol program. Ten grants will be awarded by AAA National, and AAA in Tennessee will consider additional grant applications.
Award applications can also be downloaded at aaa.com/safetypatrol. All applications listed below must be submitted by next Friday, April 9.
AAA School Safety Patrol History was created to make schoolchildren safer while walking to school while horses and buggies were still a transportation mode. The program has evolved with the times while remaining steadfast to its mission to provide a safer environment and leadership opportunities for millions of schoolchildren.
The training that patrollers receive instills safety sense beyond street crossings, including bus and car drop-offs, monitoring hallway congestion and teaches patrollers invaluable leadership skills.
This year, AAA – The Auto Club Group is celebrating its School Safety Patrol program’s centennial anniversary. For 100 years, patrollers around the world have provided school-aged children an extra sense of safety and security when going to and from school.
The program and its more than 440 Lifesaving Award recipients have contributed to the steady decline of U.S. student pedestrian (ages 5–14) deaths—a 24% decrease since 2010.
AAA’s School Safety Patrol program is the world’s largest school-based safety program. The 2020–21 school year, different as it may be, boasts 679,000 Patrollers in 35,000 schools in the United States.. Over the last 100 years, interest in and excitement for the program have spread around the world. The AAA model has been adopted in at least 30 other countries, including England, France, Germany, the Netherlands and New Zealand.