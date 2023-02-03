2A - Museum closing .JPG

Coffee County Realty’s Jimmy Jernigan and Steve Jernigan celebrate the signing of closing on the sale of the museum property with Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny, county Purchasing Agent Stephanie Bush, Trustee John Marchesoni and Register of Deeds Donna Toney.

 John Coffelt photo

Coffee County has officially concluded the sale of the former Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum with the real estate closing on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The property sold for $2.5 million at auction on Dec. 10 to Hutton Group of Chattanooga.

Tags

Recommended for you