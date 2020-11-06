This year’s Salvation Army Angel Tree signups will take place on two separate Tuesdays this month, Salvation Army of Coffee County Treasurer Pam Bussell said.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program allows Good Samaritans to purchase clothing items and toys for children and families in need every year. Children’s size information is written on “Angel” cards hung on special Christmas trees posted at select businesses in the community. People can pick up a card, purchase clothing in the sizes listed on it and return the items to the First Christian Church Annex building.
Signups for Tullahoma City Schools children in grades K through eight will take place from 9 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 3 p.m. Nov. 10 and Nov. 17 at the First Christian Church Annex, 201 N.W. Atlantic St.
Parents who wish to sign up their children for the Angel Tree must bring a photo ID with their correct Tullahoma address and either a utility bill or lease with the matching address to verify they live within the city limits. The addresses must match, Bussell said.
Masks are required for the signups, she added, due to the ongoing pandemic.
The pandemic has also altered the gift pickup location.
According to Bussell, this year’s gift pickup will take place at the First Baptist Church Ministry Center, located across the street from the main church.
“They’re going to allow us to use their building, because they’ve got a great setup” she said. “It’s just going to be easier for people to come in, get their presents and come out the door.”
For questions about the Angel Tree program, contact Bussell at 455-2200.