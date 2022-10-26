Angel tree gifts

The Salvation Army of Coffee County will hold signups for its annual Angel Tree program at the First Christian Church Annex building (201 NW Atlantic St, Tullahoma) on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for Tullahoma City Schools students in grades K-8.  This will be the only day to register your child.

Each year, the Salvation Army hosts the Angel Tree program, which provides toys and winter clothing to children in need in the community through the generosity of others. Different businesses in town have Angel Trees set up where individuals can come in to get an Angel, purchase the requested items, and return to that business.  The gifts will be distributed to the parents in December.