The Salvation Army of Coffee County will hold signups for its annual Angel Tree program at the First Christian Church Annex building (201 NW Atlantic St, Tullahoma) on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for Tullahoma City Schools students in grades K-8. This will be the only day to register your child.
Each year, the Salvation Army hosts the Angel Tree program, which provides toys and winter clothing to children in need in the community through the generosity of others. Different businesses in town have Angel Trees set up where individuals can come in to get an Angel, purchase the requested items, and return to that business. The gifts will be distributed to the parents in December.
This year’s trees will be located at Traders Bank, Chick-fil-A, St. Paul Church, First Christian Church, Benchmark Physical Therapy, Cedar Lane Church of Christ, Kings Cross Church and Tyson in Shelbyville.
Parents of eligible children will need to bring their driver’s license plus a current utility bill to show proof of residency.
Anyone who is interested in adopting an Angel this year is encouraged to stop by one of the above mentioned businesses to pick up one or more. Gifts must be returned in a gift bag (no wrapped gifts, please) to the location no later than Monday, Dec. 5.
Anyone with questions, please contact Pam Bussell at 455-2200.