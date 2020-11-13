The Coffee County Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to participate in the annual Bell Ringing campaign for the holiday season, organization officials announced.
According to Coffee County Salvation Army Treasurer Pam Bussell, the holiday red kettle/bell ringing campaign is the only fundraiser the organization puts on each year, so the need for participation is crucial.
Any funds raised by the Coffee County Salvation Army are used exclusively in Coffee County, meaning any donations to the program directly assist neighbors, friends and family members in need in the county.
Some of the needs the Salvation Army funds provide include utility assistance, rent assistance, medical costs, school supplies for children, winter clothing items for the cooler temperatures and more.
Additionally, any Salvation Army Angel Tree “Angels” not selected by community members have their cards completed by organization funds.
“As with all nonprofits, we have been hit extremely hard this year,” Bussell said.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 and economic crises in the country, organizations like Salvation Army have seen significant increases in spending assisting families and individuals compared to previous years.
In addition to a “desperate” need for funding, the organization said it is hoping people will volunteer to ring bells at selected locations around the county starting at the end of the month.
“We need groups of volunteers to ring bells,” Bussell told The News.
In past years, various churches and other nonprofit organizations and civic clubs have signed up for a full day of bell ringing shifts, but this year’s campaign is a critical one.
“This is a great way to have your church or organization help our community while having a little fun and spreading Christmas cheer,” she said.
This year’s bell ringing will begin Saturday, Nov. 28 and end Saturday, Dec. 19. There are five locations in Tullahoma that will host the bell ringers, including Hobby Lobby, Walmart, Kroger, J.C. Penney and Food Lion.
In order to pull off a successful campaign, Bussell said, the organization will need at least 250 volunteers. Any church, organization or business that would like to help the Coffee County Salvation Army should contact Bussell or the Rev. Tom Murdock at First Christian Church, 455-2000.