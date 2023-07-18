The city of Tullahoma’s search for a new planning director is on after current director Mary Samaniego announced her resignation during the Planning Commission meeting Monday night.
She spoke briefly, saying that she had already formally submitted her resignation and that her last day would be July 26.
“I would like to thank the dedicated and hard-working staff of the City of Tullahoma with which I had the good fortune to work. I would also like to thank the countless Tullahoma residents and business owners that welcomed and accepted me to Tullahoma and Tennessee. I did my very best to serve all residents of Tullahoma,” she said in a later interview.
Samaniego was first hired as Senior Planner of community development in November of 2020. A Florida native, Samaniego traveled ten hours from her previous employment as an Urban Planner in Tampa and brought 25 years of planning experience with her, according to then City Administrator Jennifer Moody.
She helped with the Think Tullahoma 2040 comprehensive plan, which took two years for city staff to develop. She also helped with modifications to the 2011 comprehensive city plan, and took comments from the public under advisement when providing solutions for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
On June 13 of 2022, she was promoted to Planning Director by BoMA, at the recommendation of Moody and after her success with the 2040 and 2011 plans.
Planning Commission Chairman Paul Schwer wished Samaniego success in her future endeavors.
Interim City Administrator Kenneth Pearson said the “search for Mary’s replacement has not begun yet, we should start the process next week.”
Pearson added that until a replacement can be found, Senior Planner Charles Rush will be filling in the role once Samaniego leaves.