Winchester’s new airport manager may only be 24 years old, but she had the right kind of experience to garner the job amid a field of 30 applicants, according to Airport Authority Chairman Carey Wofford.

Katelyn Sanders, a Gordonsville native who resides in Lebanon, was recently hired to fill the big shoes of Zachary Colescott who, after 13 years at Winchester, moved on to become the director of the Cleveland Regional Airport in Cleveland, Tennessee.