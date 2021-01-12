The Tullahoma Planning Commission will have a new member when it meets later this month via Zoom.
Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis formally appointed former Alderman Greg Sandlin to fill the vacancy left by former Commissioner Larry Crabtree. Crabtree’s term on the commission officially expired in October but he was still serving on the city’s planning commission until late in 2020.
He was asked if he would like to continue serving on the planning commission but turned the offer down, citing other obligations, according to city officials.
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen announced the vacancy on the board at its special-called meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 22 and invited any interested citizens to fill out a citizen participation form if they were interested in filling the seat.
According to city officials, six people expressed an interest in being appointed to the commission. They are Grand Lux Inn Owner Robin Giudicy, General Mill Advanced IT Specialist Andy Hall, TCAT Shelbyville instructor Michael Leigh, local business owner Jamie Moorehead, AEDC Test Operations Engineer and former alderman Greg Sandlin and CFC Recycling Vice President Andrew Rice. Some citizen participation forms came from as early as June 2020, as was the case with Moorehead. According to city officials, citizen participation forms are held for one year and any boards, commissions or councils they express an interest in are noted. Those individuals may then be contacted regarding those vacancies to determine if the individuals are still interested in applying for the group.
The mayor’s appointment was approved unanimously as part of the consent agenda.
Crabtree is not the only planning commissioner whose term expired in October. Commissioner Paul Schwer’s term also expired that month, though Mayor Ray Knowis recommended him for re-appointment to another five-year term. The board accepted that recommendation at the Dec. 22 meeting. Schwer’s term and Sandlin’s will expire Oct. 26, 2025.