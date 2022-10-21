Paul Schwer

At the end of his time as chairman of the Tullahoma Planning Commission, Greg Sandlin announced his departure from the board.

"For personal health reasons, I am resigning my appointment to this planning commission, effective immediately following this meeting,” said Sandlin. “It has been a challenging few months, with the rollout of our 2040 plan. I’ve had several friends and acquaintances tell me, ‘Greg, you’re not listening to me.’ I assured them that I was listening to them; I just didn’t agree with them. Reasonable people should be able to disagree and continue in healthy, substantive dialogue. All reasonable shareholders need to be able to meet and find common ground.”