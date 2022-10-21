At the end of his time as chairman of the Tullahoma Planning Commission, Greg Sandlin announced his departure from the board.
"For personal health reasons, I am resigning my appointment to this planning commission, effective immediately following this meeting,” said Sandlin. “It has been a challenging few months, with the rollout of our 2040 plan. I’ve had several friends and acquaintances tell me, ‘Greg, you’re not listening to me.’ I assured them that I was listening to them; I just didn’t agree with them. Reasonable people should be able to disagree and continue in healthy, substantive dialogue. All reasonable shareholders need to be able to meet and find common ground.”
He offered his thanks to Mayor Ray Knowis for offering him the position on the Planning Commission and offered his support to the city and board for the future. Sandlin was appointed as chairman back in January 2021.
Paul Schwer was voted in as the new chairman 6-1, with Amacher against and Schwer abstaining. Schwer will serve for the remaining term until Oct. 26, 2025. This vote followed an objection from Jenna Amacher, who represents the Board of Mayor and Aldermen with the Planning Commission, regarding his objectivity.
Amacher alluded to a “conflict of interest” on Schwer’s part, citing a letter sent by a member of the public in attendance. The objection was dismissed.
With Schwer appointed to the chairman seat, the Planning Commission now has a seat vacancy. The Board of Mayor and Alderman will announce and ask for citizens who are interested to apply. Whoever is appointed will serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending on Oct. 26, 2025.
Later that evening, at a special called meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board suspended consideration of the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan in favor of applying demographics and land use graphics from the 2040 plan to the 2011 plan from Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS).