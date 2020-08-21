Professional eater Randy Santel polished off the Big Daddy Badonkadonk Challenge at Daddy Billy’s this past week and didn’t break a sweat.
The famed eater stopped by at Daddy Billy’s Aug. 19 to attempt the Big Daddy Badonkadonk Challenge.
Santel is a professional eater who travels the world completing food challenges. He has over a million followers on Facebook and YouTube.
Daddy Billy’s Operational Manager Libby Good said she didn’t know Santel reached out until she saw an event invite he sent.
“I had no idea,” Good said, “he sent an event invite and I was with my general manager and asked did he talk to you guys?”
Good explained that to complete the Big Daddy Badonkadonk Challenge, a person must eat the burger in 30 minutes or less with no bathroom breaks by themselves. If the person cleans their plate then the meal is on the house. If they cannot, then it will cost them $45.
The burger is made of three pizza buns, two pounds of beef, a half-pound of chicken tenders, four tacos and a pound of Billy fries with sliced cheese, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and queso cheese.
Daddy Billy’s does provide a “chuck bucket” but using it is automatic disqualification. If they miss the bucket then a $20 fee is added to the price of the burger.
Good said a few people have attempted the challenge but have come up short. She added groups of people have ordered the burger and still couldn’t finish the whole thing.
She said when they were revamping the menu owner Cameron Newton said they needed to come up with some kind of challenge for people to try. Good said the kitchen staff and chef worked on a few ideas and worked with Spinelli’s to use the pizza buns.
Good said the challenge was added in March as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We just wanted to do a thing that was cool on our menu that people can try,” Good said.
According to Good, before Santel showed up, to her knowledge only three people have attempted the challenge but didn’t succeed.
Before he came in, Good believed he could do it based on his videos on his YouTube channel.
“I went and watched some of his videos and I don’t know how that man eats what he eats,” Good said. “He’s definitely a professional.”
With a packed crowd, Santel was able to beat the challenge in 19 minutes and 53 seconds. This was his 862 win and he is the first person out of 15 people to make it on Daddy Billy’s Wall of Fame.
Santel stayed afterwards to talk to everyone and take photos. Good said Santel had never heard of Tullahoma before coming down.
“He said until two days ago he never heard of Tullahoma. He had a gap day he needed to fill and he found our challenge online. It was his first trip here and he said he enjoyed it.”
Good encourages anyone to come by Daddy Billy’s and take on the challenge.
Daddy Billy’s is located on 119 NW Atlantic St.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.