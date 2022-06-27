Firemen doused a Saturday evening fire at Henley’s Storage in Manchester.
Manchester Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported fire at Henley’s Storage located behind the Budget Inn on Burger St. at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The first arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the middle storage building, and they immediately attacked the fire by deploying attack lines off the first engine while the second engine established a water supply for operations and additional lines for fire operations.
According to the report from the Manchester Fire Department, the fire was in the various storage spaces and in the roof of the facility. The crews began operations to gain access to the fire inside the storage units with power saws. Due to the heat and multiple fire areas, Manchester Fire Rescue requested manpower assistance from the Tullahoma Fire Department, AEDC Fire Department and the Hillsboro, Summitville and New Union Volunteer Fire Departments, where the crews continued overhaul operations, opening doors and removing fire damaged items to get to the remaining fire areas.
Manchester Fire Rescue Chief George Chambers said both Coffee County EMS and the Manchester Police Department were also on the scene for rehab of firefighters throughout the incident, and he praised all the departments and crew for providing outstanding on scene assistance
“This was a team effort from all departments involved and all crews involved did outstanding job,” Chambers said in a statement. “Tullahoma Fire, AEDC Fire and Hillsboro, Summitville, New Union Volunteers provided outstanding assistance during this incident along with Coffee County Communication Center.”
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and there were no injuries during this incident.