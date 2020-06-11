Traffic on Jackson Street will be affected Saturday afternoon when the “We Will Breathe” march takes place, Tullahoma Police Department officials announced.
TPD has been working with the organizers for the event, which is scheduled to take place between 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday, June 13.
The event will be a peaceful protest of police brutality and systemic racism in the community and across the nation, sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.
Interested participants will begin gathering at C.D. Stamps Community Center, 810 S. Jackson St., at 4 p.m. before taking to the streets to march at 5 p.m.
Marchers will travel up South Jackson Street to city hall, 201 W. Grundy St., with a TPD and Tullahoma Fire Department escort, much like the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in January.
During this time, motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, as traffic will be delayed along Jackson.
The group will travel back down Jackson Street to end at South Jackson Civic Center, 404 S. Jackson St., where a peaceful rally will take place.
Parking at C.D. Stamps will be limited. Overflow parking will be available at the Jefferson Street Park parking lot and in the park along West Cook Street, according to TPD.
For further traffic delay information, contact TPD at 455-0530.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.