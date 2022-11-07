The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency has implemented a scent-locator program where bloodhounds are used to track lost individuals, and it paid off greatly on Oct. 15 when a missing man with dementia was found near Tullahoma.
EMA Director Scott Smith said a combined effort between Franklin and Moore County dog (K-9) handlers led to finding the man, whose name was not released, in a wooded area near County Line Road North, which is in North Franklin County, near Tullahoma and the Moore County line.
Franklin was the first county in Tennessee to receive a $50,000 annual grant for three years from the U.S. Department of Justice to implement the program, and Smith said its scope has spread to other nearby Tennessee counties that have added scent-locator programs, one of them being Moore County.
The program focuses on using scientifically tested and proven scent-preservation kits which feature a special vacuum unit that gathers more isolated scent examples. The kits are available through the EMA, and the man’s family got one this past January, and scent items were collected from him and saved by the family.
Smith said the man’s family had said he was missing sometime around noon on Oct. 15, and family members searched for a while before calling authorities. He added that the man had been reported by a witness as being sighted near County Line Road North, and searchers were able to use that area as a scent point to begin the search. The man was later located after being astray for more than five hours.
Scent Evidence K9, based in Tallahassee, Florida, has been training and advising Franklin County’s operation, and the company’s CEO, Paul Coley, happened to be attending the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg with the Metro Moore County EMA bloodhound team.
Coley had just finished giving out 200 scent kits at his booth when he learned the missing man’s wife had prepared a scent kit for him in January.
As neighboring agencies, Metro Moore County EMA and Franklin County EMA help each other with K-9 search deployments to locate missing persons.
Smith said Ryan Limbaugh, who handles Franklin County’s K-9 “Mandie,” and Hunter Case, who handles Moore County’s “Hoss,” were able to locate the missing man.
Smith said the program and its neighboring expansion have been successful.
“The program is going very well, and other counties have seen what we’ve done,” he said. “Moore County has got a K-9 program as well as Bedford, and we’ve been teaming up to enhance our capabilities. It’s been very good.”
When the bloodhound teams arrived at the scent point, the man’s wife provided them with the kit.
Mandie and Hoss trailed about a mile through dense woods and neighborhoods to find him.
He was returned safely home to his wife, who later said, “I need help, and having the scent kit helps me protect my husband when he goes missing by giving the K-9 responders what they need to find him.”
Coley said he was pleased with how the search effort turned out.
“We are honored to have trained and worked with these amazing bloodhounds and handlers,” he said. “Having the scent kit prepared and ready saved a lot of valuable time, and the excellent trailing work by these handlers led to a fast and safe recovery.”
Coley is a former FBI forensic canine operations specialist and has dedicated his career to public service in education, law enforcement, criminal justice, investigations, forensics and emergency management.
Coley founded Scent Evidence K9 in 2012 to help communities and law enforcement agencies improve their methods to locate missing people.
Like many other dog handlers, Coley faced a challenge in finding an effective scent-item format to be used during searches.
As a result, he developed the scent kits.
“In cases like this, time is everything,” Coley said, referring to the difference it can make in saving someone who is lost amid potentially dangerous conditions.
Coley said the scent-preservation kits feature pads that are rubbed on arms to collect isolated scent samples, leaving no doubt about whom the dogs will be searching for.
He explained that using a pillowcase is much like Linus’ blanket in the “Peanuts” cartoon strip.
He explained that pillowcases usually have multiple scent patterns which make it more difficult to isolate whom the dogs will be searching for.
Coley said the scented pads are stored in specially labeled containers that the families can keep to be used in the event that a loved one wanders off.
The missing person’s checklist includes personal information, such as age, height, weight, hair color, eye color, known medical issues and where they may have wandered in the past.
The program also has a special vacuum unit that gathers more isolated scent examples.
Smith said that in addition to searching for wandering residents, the vacuum unit will aid in gathering information to locate missing people who do not have their scent previously recorded.
Smith said the training is extensive, and it takes about a year to fully prepare each dog to become an effective searcher.
Coley said the dogs are trained so thoroughly that when they locate wandering victims, they know how to sit beside them and not upset or disturb them.
He referred to statistics that show how common a problem wandering is.
More than 4.5 million people have gone missing in the past 20 years, he said, adding that the FBI’s National Crime Information Center’s statistics show that 651,226 people were reported missing in 2017, and about 450,000 — more than 70 percent that year — were children.
For more information about the program, call the Franklin County EMA at 931-967-4532, visit the agency’s website at www.fctnready.com or go to www.ScentEvidenceK9.com.