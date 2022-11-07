K-9 handlers scent

These K-9 handlers and their dogs are shown after finding a missing man with dementia in North Franklin County on Oct. 15. They include, from left, Franklin County’s Ryan Limbaugh and dog, Mandie and Moore County’s Zach Means and Hunter Case with Hoss.

 Photo provided

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency has implemented a scent-locator program where bloodhounds are used to track lost individuals, and it paid off greatly on Oct. 15 when a missing man with dementia was found near Tullahoma.

EMA Director Scott Smith said a combined effort between Franklin and Moore County dog (K-9) handlers led to finding the man, whose name was not released, in a wooded area near County Line Road North, which is in North Franklin County, near Tullahoma and the Moore County line.