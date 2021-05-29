Tullahoma City Schools bid a bittersweet farewell to nearly 300 years of educational experience this semester, as more than dozen TCS educators and employees closed the book on their time with the district for the sunny shores of their retirement.
At its May meeting, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education congratulated 10 of their retirees during a special section of the meeting, sharing personal stories from principals and other school administrators about the value each retiree brought to their classrooms, maintenance positions, office duties and more.
According to Director of Schools Catherine Stephens, the retirees recognized at the meeting represent a combined 286 years of educational experience, with 236 of them served in Tullahoma.
“Each person here this evening has made a profound difference in the lives of the countless students over the years related to their service to TCS,” she said at the meeting. “We are honored to recognize each of you. You are an amazing group of people who have given your lives to serve and support students, families and colleagues, and we certainly wish every one of you well on your next chapter.”
East Lincoln Elementary School spoke of four members of the Eagles Nest who are spreading their wings this year: Sonia Hoge, Joyce Hagar, Tammy Smith and Michelle Wilcox. Hoge, who Hargrove said could not attend the meeting, has dedicated 29 years of her live to serving as an educational assistant at East Lincoln. Hagar has spent the last 22 years as part of the Tullahoma City Schools family, Hargrove said. She also has a “huge heart for children, especially our special needs children.”
“If you want to know the definition of what tough is or what a survivor looks like, you’re looking at her,” he said.
Of Smith, Hargrove said she is a “legacy,” following her mother’s footsteps into education at Tullahoma City Schools. Smith has taught first grade RTI as well as fifth grade, Hargrove said. She started her student teaching experience in 1995 at East Lincoln, he added.
“Tammy is old school, and I love it,” he said. “The world needs more Tammy Smith in it.”
Wilcox, one of the current Teachers of the Year for TCS, retires with 22 years’ experience in Tullahoma. Hargrove said she has been a teacher for 41 years total, including kindergarten, first grade, third grade, fourth grade, tech department, RTI and even art.
“She’s a behind-the-scene teaching ninja,” he said. “You see her work in the positive student outcomes that she produces. You make a difference every day in the classroom.”
In total, Hargrove said, his four retirees leave with a combined 117 years of experience.
From Robert E. Lee Elementary School, Principal Mary Gilbert bid farewell to music teacher Chris Gregory and school counselor Lisa Henry.
Gregory has 20 years of experience as an educator and “blessed” the Lee Lions, Gilbert said. He started out sharing his duties across both Lee and East Lincoln, but eventually moved to Lee full time.
“He’s just an exemplary educator, but he’s also witty, fun, passionate, and he’s viewed as a role model,” Gilbert said. He served TCS for 14 years.
Henry will conclude 25 years in education when she enters retirement. In addition to serving as the school counselor, Henry has been a coach and physical education teacher in multiple schools, including West Middle School and Tullahoma High School.
Gilbert said it was an honor to say that she was able to work with Henry over the last few years since she moved over to Lee. She also said Henry was instrumental in working with the special education department at Lee, creating a new referral system, which better met the needs of students at Lee.
“You will always be welcome to come back and spend time with us,” Gilbert said. “Just like with Chris, we’re better because you’ve touched our lives.”
Dr. Greg English spoke on one retiree from Tullahoma High School: Marcy Ledbetter.
Ledbetter has been an “undeniable presence” at the high school since 2008, English said. She has been a math teacher, substitute teacher and an attendance “guru” as well as a “gatekeeper,” he said. He solicited comments from faculty members on their favorite things about Ledbetter, saying his email inbox was flooded quickly. Ledbetter was described as meticulous, cheerful, professional, patient, ready to assist, as well as the “epitome of what every Tullahoma City Schools employee should be, English said.
“Marcy, we wish you a long and happy retirement,” he said. “Thank you so much for all you have done for THS and all of us in THS.”
Nutrition Director Angela Cardwell honored Cindy Walton, who retires from TCS with 33 years’ experience. She said Walton’s tenure started at Tullahoma High School, where she was frequently reprimanded for not wearing the required pantyhose. She then transferred to Jack T. Farrar before moving to Robert E. Lee with then-principal Gail Holland, where she spent the remainder of her career.
Cardwell said Walton’s wit, charm and charisma would be irreplaceable.
Over the years, Walton still gets recognized as former Lee and Farrar students as their lunch lady, Cardwell said, including her own children.
“We wish you all the luck in the world, and we’re going to miss you,” she said.
Maintenance Director Tim Jensen reminisced on his longtime colleague Rod Suloff’s career, saying Suloff “really took off” in the school’s wood shop.
“You can’t walk in one of our schools without finding some of his work,” Jensen said. Whenever Suloff would build something for one school, another school would come to him asking to have the same thing installed in their buildings.
“It’s been a pleasure working with you, Rod,” he added. “I hope you enjoy your retirement.
Rounding out the in-person speeches, Stephens congratulated former technology director Dianne Darlington and Farrar Principal Debbie Edens.
Of Darlington, Stephens said she had a special gift of relating to any potential anticipated need.
“It is no surprise to me that her technology team was under great leadership,” she said.
Stephens remarked that Darlington called the new director before she even arrived in Tullahoma to inform her of her imminent retirement, joking that Darlington “would not listen to me at all” when she asked the technology director to stay on for just one full year with Stephens. After Darlington’s official retirement this past fall, Stephens said she helped make sure the transition to the new technology director, Susan Sudberry, went as seamlessly as possible.
Darlington began her TCS tenure in 1999 as an educational assistant at Bel-Aire before moving to technology and becoming the technology director in 2014. She leaves the system with 21 years under her belt.
Edens retires after 32 total yeas in education, 18 of which were spent as a principal at East Middle School and Farrar. Stephens said Edens continued to find ways to be inventive with education over the last year in particular, including setting up the Veterans Day “reverse” parade, which saw veterans drive through town, stopping at each TCS school to be greeted by students and community members.
Over the last year, Stephens said she saw “a leader who cares deeply for her students and staff” as well as an “incredibly encouraging and welcoming” person to her personally.
“I have enjoyed all of our conversations, Debbie,” she said. “It truly was an honor to work with you this last year, and I wish you the very best in retirement.”