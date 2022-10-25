The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education unanimously selected the school district’s new legal representation during its meeting this past week.
In its October 18 meeting, Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens presented to the board a proposal for Bennett & DeCamp, PLLC of Chattanooga to serve as the new Tullahoma City Schools Board attorney.
At its September meeting, the vote to have Henry, McCord, Bean, Miller and Gabriel continue to provide legal services for the district failed with a 3-3 vote. With the vote failing, the school board approved for Stephens to contact the attorney for a list of active cases and to contact an attorney the school board has worked with before if any legal situation were to arise before a new school board attorney can be authorized
Per Stephens, a request for a proposal for legal services was posted on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and closed on Friday, Oct. 14, where she received proposals from three law firms, where each included their experience in providing legal service to school boards, the fee structure of hourly, retainer or both, and any other pertain information.
“Each of these three attorney groups has a wealth of experience directly serving school systems, and we certainly appreciate their interest in providing legal services to Tullahoma City Schools,” Stephens said.
Stephens said she and school board chairman Kim Uselton spent several hours reviewing the proposals, their experience, fee structures, training and websites.
“Tonight we are bringing to [the school board] a recommendation that we believe is best for all in Tullahoma City Schools and that is for Bennett & DeCamp to serve as our school board attorney in all areas, including special education which they currently do,” Stephens said.
If approved, the board will enter into a monthly retainer of $3,250 a month, which includes all legal fees and expenses, including travel and routine litigation that the school system might incur. In part of the agreement, the previous hourly rate the school board had with Bennett & DeCamp with special education legal services will no longer continue as it will be umbrella into the monthly retainer fee. The only legal work that would fall outside the retainer agreement would be the special education due process, which would be charged at the customary rate of $225 per hour. Stephens clarified that this is a routine exclusion from a retainer with legal services to a school board.
When opened to discussion, school board member Pat Welsh asked how long Bennett & DeCamp have been representing the school board for special education, and both Stephens and Uselton said it has been as long as since before 2017. Stephens added since then they have always recommended Bennett & DeCamp annually, praising D. Scott Bennett for his work and highlighted the firm’s service to other school boards, noting that the law firm serves 13 other school boards as their board attorneys as well as serve other school boards in other aspects of legal work.
The vote to appoint Bennett & DeCamp as the sole school board attorney was 5-0. School board members Teresa Lawson and Sid Hill were absent.