1A - School board approves new attorney.jpg

The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education unanimously selected the school district’s new legal representation during its meeting this past week.

In its October 18 meeting, Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens presented to the board a proposal for Bennett & DeCamp, PLLC of Chattanooga to serve as the new Tullahoma City Schools Board attorney.