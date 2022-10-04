Tullahoma City Schools officials have approved the purchase of new interior door knobs and locks for Tullahoma High School.
In the September meeting of the TCS Board of Education, the school board was presented the item to purchase new interior door knobs and locks for the high school.
According to Business Director Jason Ray, THS administration and maintenance have been exploring options to provide maximum safety and meeting ADA requirements for interior doors for a number of years. Per Ray, the staff settled on a Schlage ND96JD lever handle, single cylinder lockset.
“The scope of work includes replacing 190 locks, extra keys provided, a storage key cabinet provided and installation is included,” Ray said.
He added the locks, which are included on the state purchasing contract, would be master-keyed and utilize a restricted key blank.
If the board approved of the purchase, the Safe School Grant funds will be used to make the purchase, as the project was included in the grant application.
According to Ray, the quote from McCarthy, Jones and Woodard out of Nashville is $103,880.18.
When opened to discussion, school board member Pat Welsh said he while he may not know about the particular lock, he is familiar with Schlage.
“They are an outstanding lock company for many years,” Welsh said.
The board voted unanimously for the approval of the purchase 6 – 0.