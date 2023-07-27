TCS Central Office

The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved of the purchase of furniture, shelving and carpet for the reimagining of the Tullahoma High School library into the College & Career Readiness Center, totaling to over $136,000.

During its June meeting, the school board were presented three separate items for their approval of purchase for the College & Career Readiness Center at the high school. According Finance Director Hank Jordan, earlier this year Tullahoma City Schools was awarded a $2 million grant from the Innovation School Models (ISM) grant. He said portions of this grant will be used to reimage the THS library into the College & Career Readiness Center.

Tags

Recommended for you