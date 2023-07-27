The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved of the purchase of furniture, shelving and carpet for the reimagining of the Tullahoma High School library into the College & Career Readiness Center, totaling to over $136,000.
During its June meeting, the school board were presented three separate items for their approval of purchase for the College & Career Readiness Center at the high school. According Finance Director Hank Jordan, earlier this year Tullahoma City Schools was awarded a $2 million grant from the Innovation School Models (ISM) grant. He said portions of this grant will be used to reimage the THS library into the College & Career Readiness Center.
The first item was new furniture for the room. Per Jordan, working with the vendor Nashville Office Interiors, and using the state’s contract with Sourcewell, THS received a quote in the amount of $67,093.61 to purchase new furniture for the room.
“The furniture includes tables, chairs and lounge areas,” Jordan said to the board. “The quote includes all freight, design and labor as well.”
Jordan said the approval of THS purchasing the furniture at the quote price with the funds covered by the ISM grant. The school board unanimously approved.
The second item in relation to the College & Career Readiness Center was shelving. Jordan said working with the vendor Patterson Pole out of Nashville, and using the state’s contract with Sourcewell, THS received a quote in the amount of $41,301 to purchase new shelving and shelving cart solutions for the room. The quote includes all fright and installation. With the recommendation of approval of THS purchasing these shelving options at the quote price, with the funds covered by the ISM grant, the school board unanimously approved.
Putting a bow on the list, the last item regarding the College & Career Readiness Center was the purchase of carpet. Jordan said working with the vendor Nashville Office Interiors, and using the state’s contract with Sourcewell, THS received a quote in the amount of $27,995.60 to purchase new carpet for the room. The quote includes the removal of the existing carpet and labor to install the new carpet, according to Jordan.
Jordan said it was recommended that the school board approve of THS purchasing the carpet from Nashville Office Interiors at the quoted price, with the funds covered by the ISM grant. Following the previous two items, the school board unanimously approved. The total cost of all three purchases was $136,390.21.