The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education has formally requested state legislators to keep public school funds with public schools as they deliberate on Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed new funding formula for Tennessee students.
The governor, along with Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn and other state officials, has proposed a new funding formula for the state’s public schools, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA). The proposed funding formula would replace the current formula, called the Basic Education Program (BEP), which has been in place for over 30 years.
Advocates of the TISA formula say the per-pupil based formula will lend more transparency to the way public schools are funded in the state. Critics of the draft proposal say the “bonuses” given to districts based on things like high test scores for the ACT, SAT or AP exams would unfairly benefit affluent school districts in larger, metropolitan areas like Nashville or Williamson County, over poorer, rural school districts. Critics also say the new funding formula does nothing to address existing systemic issues, such as teacher pay and staffing shortages, despite previous promises from the state to assist in those matters.
The local school board offered no such general comment on the funding formula; rather, the district passed a resolution that simply asks the legislature to keep several things in mind when debating the proposed new formula, including keeping the unique needs of all school districts in mind, not solely relying on standardized test scores or questionnaires for feedback and keeping public dollars in the hands of public school districts.
Specifically, the district asks the governor and Tennessee General Assembly include certain provisions in a new funding formula, including a hold-harmless provision that would ensure no district would end up receiving less funding under the new formula than they receive under the current BEP formula; a guarantee that local districts would not have to replace any current state level funds with future local level funds; the maintenance of the cost differential factor for districts that are impacted by higher costs; a growth component that addresses new student enrollment in districts and does not fund solely on prior year; contains a “strong commitment” to mental health professionals, an across-the-board increase to teacher salaries, including entry-level and veteran educators and more.
Additionally, the resolution asked that any “outcome-based” components of the new formula not penalize districts for implementing programs that lead to college and career readiness but also reduce the student population, such as early graduations; that they are not based solely on achievement measures or testing; that they incorporate a growth factor and no not allow a negative impact on students and districts.
Finally, the resolution asks that the legislature includes a focus on K-12 students and provides “additional resources prior to third grade,” increases funding for prekindergarten programming and is based on the “actual cost” of such programs; that the formula ensure funding is not based on specific districts and/or issues with those districts; and that it includes multiple resources that explain the funding formula and how those calculations are developed.
At the March 22 meeting, Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said she remained “hopeful” that the proposed funding formula would “improve the amount of funds” provided to the district by the state in order to continue to provide a quality education to all Tullahoma students, starting in pre-K, but felt it important to pass the resolution in order to convey to the state lawmakers the district’s wishes for the new funding model.
Board member Pat Welsh said he was hopeful that the state’s estimated difference in spending, which was set at around $1 billion, would help school districts across the state, but he would hate to see the bulk of that money go toward the creation of charter schools.
Stephens also said the new model, if approved by the legislature, would not apply for the upcoming school year. It would instead apply for the 2023-2024 school year in order to give districts across the state time to learn all they need to about it and prepare for the switch.
Welsh added there were plenty of “great” things in the proposal as it stands now, including the emphasis on early childhood education, but questioned what districts like Tullahoma would get aside from that.
The board unanimously passed the resolution, which will be sent to Tullahoma’s representatives in the General Assembly, Rep. Rush Bricken and Sen. Janice Bowling. Board member Amy