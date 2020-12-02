During the Nov. 17 Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education meeting, board member Pat Welsh went over some unfinished business regarding the consideration of engineering services.
One of those items was work to be done at Bel-Aire Elementary School, one of the oldest buildings in the school system. Work to be done includes fixing a front awning at the entrance as well as the front sidewalks.
Welsh said the sidewalks have many cracks which will require them to be replaced.
“It’s time to do something with it, as the sidewalks in the front have a bunch of cracks in them, and the only thing to do with it is completely replace it,” Welsh said.
Welsh said OLG Engineering gave a quote of $18,300 to TCS Business Director Jason Ray for the needed repairs. The estimated cost covers design options and construction management of the awning and concrete, he added.
Welsh stated earlier in the meeting that OLG Engineering will begin working on the drainage problem at the Tullahoma High School track, and adding a double door between the band room and the old choral room.
The addition of the door was approved by the board in September, and it had to wait on construction until discussions between the engineers and fire marshals finished.
Before making a decision, board member Teresa Lawson took a moment to recognize the maintenance staff for the work they have put in at Bel-Aire as well as East Middle School.
“I’ve seen firsthand what they’ve done at East Middle, and I just want to recognize them for their hard work,” Lawson said.
Welsh then made the motion to approve the $18,300 price tag from OLG Engineering, with board member Sid Hill seconding the motion. The motion was passed unanimously with 6-0.
After the motion was approved, board member Kim Uselton thanked the members of the maintenance committee for their work.
“You do a ton of work and you’re doing a great job and we just really appreciate the never-ending job so thank you,” Uselton said.
Welsh also recognized Lawson, TCS Maintenance Supervisor Tim Jensen and Athletic Director John Olive for their work on the committee as well as Ray for being at the morning meetings. He said that the board has a great group in its maintenance committee.