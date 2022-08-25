The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved to both dedicate a portion of the press box to a long-time employee and the creation of a picnic area to honor “Lifetime Wildcats.”
In the August meeting, TCS Director of Schools Catherine Stephens presented the items to the board and asked TCS Director of Athletics John Olive to elaborate further about the areas and talk about the people to be honored.
Olive said the first person he felt like that should be recognized was Terry Pockrus. According to Olive, Pockrus has been working in the press box for the last 48 years and has gone beyond the duty of just being there during the Friday night games.
“He’s been there for the middle school games, he’s there for the freshman games, junior varsity games and as well as the Friday night games,” Olive said.
Olive added Pockrus would make sure that the sound system, the scoreboard and the play props were working as well. Olive told a story of when the new scoreboard was being built, a spring was hit and filled the 15-foot hole was filled with three feet of mud. He said Pockrus climbed down the hole and spent the next six hours digging the mud out of the hole.
He asked the board to name a portion of press box at Wilkins Stadium “the Terry Pockrus Game Operations Room.”
He said they will display a name plaque for the room, and the Athletic Department will present Pockrus with a plaque just before the football game to honor him.
The other area Olive talked about is the creation of a picnic area between the THS football practice field and woods will be created to honor “Lifetime Wildcats.” Olive said the project has been in the works for the last several years where they want to take that section of area near the wood line and put in a few picnic tables and a concrete pad and recognize former Wildcats.
The first honorees would be James McKenzie, Binns Jordan, Gary Hall, Steve Moore and Jim Pearson.
According to Olive, McKenzie was instrumental in the formation the Lion’s Bowl and helped raised funds for the field house next to weight room; Jordan was a head umpire for baseball, a commentator for Wildcats football and a supporter of all sports athletes; Hall was one of the first volunteers to start pulling the equipment trailers for away games and provided food and drinks for the football team; Moore and Pearson raised the majority of funds for Tullahoma Football for two decades and said they had no fear in asking for help.
Olive took a moment to highlight Hall. During his few years at THS, Olive learned that Hall paid for two students’ lunches for the rest of that semester, which at the time was between $400 and $500, and when Hall purchased two memorial stones in honor of a player and brother who were killed in a car wreck. Olive said he told Hall he made need some help in raising funds for the stones and then two weeks later there they were. He said the price of the stones were $1,200 apiece.
“They were lifetime Wildcats and I ask that you allow us to start this picnic and get it built,” Olive said.
He added there will be area where they can honor more names later on.
When Olive finished, Stephens said the administration made the recommendation of naming the athletic areas as presented to the board. Board member Amy Dodson said she either knew or was familiar of the names Olive mentioned and thought it would be an honor to recognize them.
The board unanimously passed the naming of the areas 6-0, with board member Sid Hill absent.