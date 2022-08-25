Press Box

Recently, a portion of the press box at Wilkins Stadium was named “the Terry Pockrus Game Operations Room,” in honor of Pockrus’ time in the press box for nearly five decades.

 Erin Douglas photo

The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved to both dedicate a portion of the press box to a long-time employee and the creation of a picnic area to honor “Lifetime Wildcats.”

In the August meeting, TCS Director of Schools Catherine Stephens presented the items to the board and asked TCS Director of Athletics John Olive to elaborate further about the areas and talk about the people to be honored.