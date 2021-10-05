As Tullahoma City Schools moves forward with its plan to build a new Jack T. Farrar Elementary School, representatives of the school system have been proactive in keeping the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the loop.
At the last two city board meetings, school district representatives have stopped by to present the plan for the new building, which is slated to be built behind the existing facility on the same property owned by the school system. District officials have also fielded questions from city board members about the funding mechanism for the school and plans for future maintenance of the new facility.
According to Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens, the idea of building a new Farrar school was researched by former Superintendent Dr. Dan Lawson, who left the position in 2018. Stephens said Lawson did preliminary work and got prospective renderings drawn up prior to his departure, which Stephens and current school administration officials have utilized in this process.
Stephens also said the district consulted with Tullahoma Finance Director Sue Wilson and Ashley McAnulty of Stephens, Inc. (the city’s financing group) prior to bringing any motion to the school board for a vote.
According to TCS Business Director Jason Ray, the next steps in the project include a site survey with topographical data to identify flood plains and property lines; next, the school board would have to approve a design services contract. Ray said the board planned to work with OLG Engineering, a local engineering firm that has worked with the school district on numerous successful design and architectural projects in the past.
“This would get us moving forward on a set of draft plans, because we currently have conceptual renderings,” Ray said, noting that the board was presented copies of those conceptual renderings at the previous meeting.
The school board would also need to approve a contract for construction management for the project, Ray said. This would require a bid process and evaluation of bids received prior to making any decision.
Ultimately, Ray said, the district is hopeful that it will be able to break ground on the new school in the summer of 2022. In a “perfect world,” Ray added, the district would anticipate moving into the new building for the Fall 2023 school year, though he said there were a number of factors that could delay both the groundbreaking and final move-in.
“This may not happen on the timeline that we would desire,” he said.
Most importantly, Ray said, Farrar students would continue to learn uninterrupted while the construction took place.
Facilities assessment
Another matter Stephens addressed was the facilities assessment performed earlier this year by the firm Orcutt Winslow. The firm performed a facilities assessment of the electrical, mechanical and structural conditions of the district’s seven school buildings in February and March of this year and presented those findings to the school board in April.
The firm’s findings listed Farrar as one of three schools potentially needing rebuilds rather than renovations or repairs. Because the district recognized there was only limited debt service available to the school board, Stephens said, the TCS Buildings and Grounds Committee focused on Farrar as the one school that needed the rebuild. The other schools identified by Orcutt Winslow, East Middle School and Tullahoma High School, would be addressed for major work in the future.
In the meantime, Stephens told the city board, the district was still moving forward with several major projects in the other school buildings, including the total HVAC replacements at multiple facilities, restroom renovations and entryway awning replacements at Bel-Aire Elementary School, ceiling tile and lighting replacements at East and further electrical work at Bel-Aire.
The other schools, Robert E. Lee Elementary School, East Lincoln Elementary School and West Middle School were not identified as having any major problem areas by Orcutt Winslow, Stephens said, though Lee was on the schedule for a total HVAC replacement in the near future.
Board questions
Board members had multiple questions for the school representatives, including whether or not the new building would be LEED certified, meaning it was designed with energy efficiency in mind asked by Alderman Robin Dunn. Ray said the board would request the architectural firm to include that qualification in any drawings it does.
Alderman Jenna Amacher broached the idea of building a new school in a different location. Specifically, she said Bel-Aire and Farrar schools were rather close together and, as more families move into the area and homes are built on the more outlying portions of the city, wondered if it made more sense to build a new school in a location closer to those new families. School representatives said the current concept of “neighborhood schools” is still working well for the community and the majority of Farrar students currently live within one mile of the school. Additionally, district officials said building on the current Farrar site is the more financially responsible move, as the board would need to add the purchase of new property to the costs, which would raise the overall budget of the project.
Further, Stephens said, the current idea for the district is to keep the Farrar gym, as well as the art and music room and some restrooms, intact and use them in the new building, which also helps keep costs lower.
“We really believe this is the right decision for our families, for our students and then fiscally, being responsible citizens caring for these decision,” Stephens said.
The Mayor Pro Tem cautioned that the district needed to be mindful of the flood plains, citing the Aug. 21 flooding of Waverly, which experienced record-breaking flooding. Stephens agreed, noting the importance of the initial site plan to help identify potential water hazards.
The city board also had questions as to what would happen to the current Farrar school building once the new school was complete. According to Stephens, the district is eyeing that building as a possible central location for all the district’s early child care options, such as the Little Cats Daycare and voluntary pre-kindergarten classes. Little Cats is currently housed in the Community and School Services building (commonly known as the Old West), and East Lincoln Elementary School currently houses the voluntary pre-K program.
Additionally, Stephens said, the district could move its special needs pre-kindergarten program into the old Farrar building and better facilitate the integration of special needs students with typical-performing peers.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, her expectation is to have the funding resolution ready to go for the next city board meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11.