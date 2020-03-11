With the March primary in the rearview mirror, Tullahomans can look to the future and the August municipal elections.
The city will be tasked with deciding who will be the next mayor of Tullahoma, with incumbent Mayor Lane Curlee deciding against seeking a fourth consecutive term. Other races on the August ballot include two Tullahoma aldermen seats and three Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education seats.
As of Monday, March 2, two more names have taken out qualifying petitions: Amy Dodson and Sidney “Sid” Hill.
Dodson was a veteran special education preschool teacher until last June when she was fired from her position after violating district policy regarding the Special Education Preschool program.
Dodson later filed a wrongful termination suit against the district and was awarded financial compensation and had her dismissal transferred to a resignation.
Hill was appointed to the school board following the resignation of Dr. Steve Lynn, who abruptly left his post just one year after being reelected to a second term on the board.
Legal counsel for both the Tullahoma School Board and the Tennessee School Boards Association have said Hill is required to run for the seat in 2020 in order to full complete Lynn’s term, which would have expired in 2022.
With Dodson and Hill adding their names to the mix, the field for the school board races has grown to six candidates, including incumbents Pat Welsh and Gigi Robison who are both seeking reelection.
Kim Usleton is also a school board member with an expiring term; however, she has not indicated publicly whether or not she will seek reelection.
There have not been any new potential candidates for the mayor’s seat or the two alderman positions since the end of February.
Ray Knowis, a current city alderman, and Karl Smithson are the only two people who have pulled a qualifying petition for mayor. Both men have filed their petitions with the election commission.
Alderman Robin Dunn is seeking reelection for her city seat. She is joined in the race for alderman by Jenna Amacher and Stephen Landers.
Alderman Jerry Mathis has not pulled a qualifying petition for alderman; instead, he has pulled a petition for school board. He has not stated publicly which race he will officially join.
