The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education would like the Tennessee General Assembly not to reduce the existing timeline for charter school applications. The board passed a resolution asking that legislators take no further action on Senate Bill 2168/House Bill 2833, which would do just that, as well as reduce local decision-making.
Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens noted the resolution in no way offers any commentary on the board’s position on charter schools generally and is solely related to the specific provisions included therein.
Per the resolution, the bills in question would reduce the timeline for review for any charter school applications from 90 days to 75, as well as adding a provision that would allow charter schools to choose an existing school building that is “at or below 50%” of the district’s usage; it also makes other funding changes related to facilities use and local decision-making.
The resolution states the current 90-day timeline already means districts must give prompt attention in order to complete an appropriate review of the application. Further, school buildings are not designed for common areas, including offices, gymnasiums, libraries, hallways and more to have two separate schools with two separate administrations applying different rules and schedules in them. On top of that, the resolution states, the bills in question do not “anticipate growth in an LEA’s enrollment demand,” and any funding change proposals are “not timely given the anticipated proposals for replacement of the BEP funding formula.”
The resolution asked legislators to cease any further movement on the bills in question, as they would reduce local decision-making on issues that are “best made by the local elected bodies with knowledge of local conditions.”
Shortly before the vote, Stephens updated the board on new movement on the bills, stating the house version of the bill was “taken off notice” for that chamber of the legislature. However, she said, the same language the board would be objecting to would be moved to a different piece of legislation. Upon approval of the resolution, the board would acknowledge the specific bill has been taken off notice but that the language has just shifted its home.
The school board unanimously approved the resolution. Board member Amy Dodson was absent.