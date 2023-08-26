TCS Central Office

The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education recently ruled that Alderman Jenna Amacher was responsible for tuition payments from the 2022-2023 school year as her child was considered an out of district student.

Prior to the meeting, the board gave an opportunity for individuals to address the board. Fanchyon Miller spoke to the board advocating for Amacher’s daughter to be re-enrolled in the school district. Miller said if documentation as listed by policy 6.203 was turned in, the city taxes were paid on the Ledford Mill road property, the taxes are being used to fund TCS and no other family is claiming the property as their residence then there should be no other issue or any other redefinition of the policies to prevent the child from attending school.