The final budget for the upcoming fiscal year for Tullahoma City Schools will be slightly less than anticipated, according to school officials.
The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education unanimously passed its $35,936,947 budget at its June 15 meeting.
During the meeting, Business Director Jason Ray outlined the district’s financial expectations for FY21, including a reduced Basic Education Program (BEP) number and a $1.48 million pull from the reserve funds.
“We’re in a little bit of an uncharted time as far as school and money that is associated with that,” he said at the meeting.
Ray said the district’s expectations for sales and property taxes will be “a flat line revenue,” based on discussions with various parties, including city and county officials.
The only major decrease, Ray said, came from the state.
“Our only change to the revenue is to the anticipated increase from the state on the BEP funds,” he said.
The original estimate from the state saw the district receiving $18,144,000 from the BEP, but revised estimates put that number down at $17,975,000 – a $169,000 reduction.
This revised figure is likely due to the state passing its budget without the proposed 2% pay increase for teachers Gov. Bill Lee originally promised Tennesseans. Lee pulled the teacher pay raise from the budget amid COVID-19 financial concerns.
The district’s expenditures match the anticipated revenues, in accordance with state statute, and include a 1% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for all staff as well as a step raise for all eligible employees.
The COLA and step raise will account for “about $527,000” of the $35 million budget, Ray said.
Also included in the expenditures are several capital projects, including new flooring at the Tullahoma High School fieldhouse, new HAVAC units at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School, a repaired drainage system at the high school track, repairs to the band access door by the old choral room and a new tennis facility.
If all the projects are approved, they will total the $1.48 million pull from the reserve fund.
The budget also includes $190,000 for two new buses for the district. They are replacing buses that have aged out of use per state statute. They will come in around “early fall,” according to Ray.
Additionally, the district is in the middle of a new English and language arts textbook adoption cycle for curriculum. The cost of the new textbooks has been split between the current and upcoming fiscal years, Ray said, with $400,000 budgeted for FY21. This is about a $100,000 increase over the previous year’s budget, Ray added.
Overall, with the capital improvements, Ray said the FY21 budget was a 5.64% increase from FY20.
“If we were to take out that capital expenditure portion, it would be less than a 1% increase over last year’s budget,” he said.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.