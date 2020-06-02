According to ongoing budget discussions, Tullahoma City Schools officials anticipate the budget for the 2020-2021 school year will be more than $36 million.
A budget draft document provided to The News has the annual school budget set at $36,117,231, though that number is fluid, according to Business Director Jason Ray.
“The budget for [FY21] is still very much fluid and subject to a number of unknown variables at this point,” Ray told The News via email earlier in May.
The draft budget anticipates nearly $6 million of that figure to come from Coffee County property taxes, $190,000 from Franklin County property taxes and $4.2 million from local sales taxes.
A significant portion of the proposed budget includes more than $18 million in state Basic Education Program (BEP) monies.
This figure is about a million dollars more than the previous school year’s BEP allotment, which is a great relief for the district.
According to Ray, that extra funding will help the district provide an anticipated 1% employee raise as well as maintenance needs and the adoption of new English and language arts textbooks for all grade levels.
Another significant note for this proposed draft budget is a pull from the school system’s undesignated fund balance. The board last pulled from its reserves two years ago in order to cover the cost of a major construction project.
The FY21 budget proposal sees nearly $1.5 million pulled from the undesignated fund balance, which Ray said will be used to cover the cost of “anticipated capital expenditures.”
The school district also anticipates more than $4.5 million from a city general fund transfer, according to the draft budget document.
Because government entities, which include city school systems, are required by law to present balanced budgets, the school system also anticipates spending that same $36 million in FY21.
More than $23 million is slated for education programming, including “regular education,” “special education” and “vocational education” programs. Line items in each of these programs include salaries for teachers, educational assistants and substitutes, health insurance benefits, travel expenses, instructional supplies and materials, textbooks and other services and charges.
Another $1.4 million has been set aside for building improvements over the next year. Some of those improvements possibly include replacing worn carpet at several buildings, HVAC replacement at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School and Tullahoma High School, a new drainage system for the high school football field and track, installing new flooring inside the high school fieldhouse, replacing ceiling tiles at Bel-Aire Elementary School and East Middle School and tennis court repairs.
However, Ray said the differences in anticipated revenues versus actual figures may change the list of projects dramatically.
