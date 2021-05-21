Dr. Catherine Stephens will continue her tenure with Tullahoma City Schools for the next several years, thanks to a contract extension offered to her by the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education.
At its Tuesday, May 18 meeting, the Tullahoma school board unanimously approved an extension of Stephens’s contract through June 30, 2025, the maximum extension allowed by state law, according to board member Pat Welsh.
Stephens originally signed a 36-month, $165,000-per-year contract with the school system last March, setting her tenure from July of 2020 to June of 2023. The extension adds two more years to her contract, ending in June of 2025. The extension did not include a pay raise.
Stephens is the first woman to run the school system in its history. She took over the posting from former Superintendent John Carver, who only served about 10 months of his 32-month contract before parting ways with the district.
During the meeting, School Board Chairman Kim Uselton said Stephens had an “excellent” evaluation that was completed by the board, receiving an excellent score.
Uselton said having that last year as her first year showed Stephens had “fantastic leadership.”
“We have so much to look forward to,” she said to Stephens, “and I, personally, have been wanting to continue this with Dr. Stephens. We’re just getting ready to start working on our strategic plan, which will be a living document and I see you as our leader.”
Board member Jessica Fogarty said she felt confident in making the motion to extend Stephens’ contract and hope she felt the motion showed the board’s confidence in her as the director of schools.
“I think that continuity is going to be so critical to Tullahoma City Schools, so that’s the driving reason for myself, and I do think it should be lifted up,” she said. “I thought about your interview the other day and what a different scenario we were under at that point and how you’ve championed through this year. I think that, as we’ve gotten to the close of the year, just seeing how successful this has gone has been a true testament to your leadership.”
Board member Sid Hill admitted his previous concern over Stephens not having any “secondary experience,” was unfounded.
“You have truly shown I was incorrect,” he said to Stephens. “You have been a pleasure; you have been a motivator; you have encouraged.”
Amy Johnson said she watched Stephens’ interview on a laptop in a Buffalo, New York, airport and instantly knew she was the woman for the job.
“I have not regretted my decision to hire you, and I have full confidence in your leadership skills and your enthusiasm, which is great,” she said.
Stephens became emotional at the board’s words, thanking each member for their confidence in her abilities and for the contract extension.
“I’m home,” she said to the board.