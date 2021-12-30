The Tullahoma City School District has a new look to its online presence. The school district recently launched a new website design, complete with a more modern concept and better accessibility features that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
All the information previously available on the old website, including documents and forms, have been carried over to the new website, according to Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong.
Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens told The News she has had her eye on a website design “makeover” since taking her current position, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold as officials shifted to the world of virtual instruction and other pandemic-related expenses. Then, earlier this school year, Stephens said, the district was informed that its website “translation widget” would be expiring, prompting officials to discuss an updated design this year.
“We felt that the current district’s website needed some revamping,” she said. “We hope all of those who visit our new website will find it user- and visually-friendly and we hope that those individuals will also be able to find all the information that they are seeking.”
Birdsong said the new look takes steps toward that user-friendly experience.
“I believe that the fresh and open look is what makes this website so user-friendly and more visually appealing,” he said. “Our menu at the top of the page has drop-down panels that are see-through but easily readable for users. Additionally, a button on the top right corner of the website reads, ‘I have a question.’ Users will be able to fill out a form; then that form will be directed to the appropriate person.”
The website remodel was funded through previously-budgeted funds in the district’s technology budget, according to Stephens, meaning the district did not add any unforeseen costs to the current fiscal year.
“Our technology department allocated $8,925 for this project, she told The News. “Website cost is a part of the technology budget each year. That includes subscription renewal and any updates we want to make to the website. We used the same vendor to design this updated website, as we were familiar with their format and service and to ensure ADA compliance.”
That previous vendor is FinalSite, a software company that specializes in website design for school systems worldwide. Stephens said the FinalSite team has been instrumental in assisting the district with its revamped website.
“I can’t thank FinalSite and our technology department, specifically Dr. Susan Sudberry and Chris Morris, enough for being instrumental in helping us launch this new website,” she said.
District officials say the new site has many features they are excited about, including visual components and more.
“There are several new website features that I’m excited about,” Birdsong said. “When you first visit the new TCS website, the photo slideshow will capture your attention. Highlighting our students and our schools through photos and videos is incredibly important, as it helps tell our story to those visiting the site. Additionally, a portion of our website is dedicated to highlighting three different areas of our district. Throughout the year, those will be changing what we highlight there, as we—again—want to showcase various aspects of TCS, so the public is aware of all the great things happening in our school district.”
The district is available online at www.tcsedu.net.