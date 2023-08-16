A Tullahoma High School student’s suspension, due making social media posts satirical memes poking fun at the principal, has been removed from the record, as well as two policies from the high school student handbook.
The student, identified as “I.P.”, filed a lawsuit against the Tullahoma City Schools, former THS Principal Jason Quick and Vice Principal Derrick Crutchfield in July over a suspension for sharing satirical memes about Quick on his Instagram, stating it was a violation of his First Amendment rights.
The student is represented by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a First Amendment advocacy group, who stated that the school system has not only removed the suspension from their client’s record, but has also made changes to its social media policies while the lawsuit is ongoing. Per the stipulation recently filed, TCS took “voluntary, unilateral action” to remove the policies against posting images or videos which “discredit,” “embarrass” or “humiliate” another student or member of staff, and against social media posts “unbecoming of a Wildcat” from the high school’s student handbook.
“We’re glad that the school has taken these corrective actions, but the fight isn’t over,” said FIRE attorney Conor Fitzpatrick. “We won’t rest until the student’s constitutional rights are fully vindicated and the district removes this suspension, and these vague policies, for good.”
The lawsuit contends that I.P.’s First Amendment rights were violated when Quick and Crutchfield issued the student a three-day suspension during his junior year for posting three memes satirizing Quick. The first meme showed Quick holding a box of vegetables with the caption, “My brotha” with fire emojis surrounding the caption. The second post depicted Quick as an anime cat with cat ears and whiskers wearing a dress with the caption “Neko Quick.” The term “neko” is the Japanese word for cat. The third post had Quick’s head superimposed on a hand-drawn cartoon character being hugged by a cartoon bird with the caption “Noo Jason dont lea ve me.” According to FIRE, the student intended the posts were to be “tongue-in-cheek commentary, gently lampooning a school administrator he perceived as humorless.”
The plaintiff’s attorney also stated that the school district lifted the policies shortly after the lawsuit was filed; as well as, removing the suspension as litigation goes on. They added that the case will continue as both the student and FIRE seek to permanently lift the policies and the student’s suspension as well as obtain monetary damages for the violation of the student’s First Amendment rights.
“The First Amendment protects the right of America’s students to express themselves on social media and even criticize or satirize school officials,” Fitzpatrick said. “As long as the student’s expression does not substantially disrupt the school day, school administrators have no business acting as a board of censors over students’ private speech.”
When reached for comment, TCS Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong stated that TCS does not comment on public litigation.