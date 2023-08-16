THS and Sign

A Tullahoma High School student’s suspension, due making social media posts satirical memes poking fun at the principal, has been removed from the record, as well as two policies from the high school student handbook.

The student, identified as “I.P.”, filed a lawsuit against the Tullahoma City Schools, former THS Principal Jason Quick and Vice Principal Derrick Crutchfield in July over a suspension for sharing satirical memes about Quick on his Instagram, stating it was a violation of his First Amendment rights.

