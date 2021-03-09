Tullahoma City Schools employees will be receiving some extra money in their paychecks thanks to board action taken in February and March.
According to Director of Schools Catherine Stephens, both classified and certified employees will receive one-time boosts in pay that can be credited to both state and federal funding.
Earlier in the semester, the Tennessee General Assembly passed a 2% raise for positions that benefit from BEP (Basic Education Program) funding, as well as nurses. While the bump in pay was appreciated by TCS administration, they felt it wrong to limit the bump to solely the certified staff and requested the board provide the same amount of money for its classified staff – secretaries, custodians, nutrition workers, bus drivers, etc.
The board agreed and, at its Feb. 23 meeting, approved a budget amendment for the district in the amount of $104,943, which would allow all employees to receive the same bonus money. According to Stephens, the state funding and matching local funds equate to approximately $400 per employee.
Additionally, Stephens said, the district applied for and received funding through the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund that will add to the one-time increases from the state and the board.
ESSER funds are only available to be spent by school districts on COVID-related items, such as facilities upgrades, things that will combat learning loss or technology-related expenditures needed for virtual instruction. The district first applied for and received ESSER funds earlier in the school year, snagging hundreds of thousands of dollars for technological upgrades to the district’s schools – school staff boosted their wireless internet service to allow for more reach in virtual instruction, for instance – as well as funding for a reading interventionist coach and pay increases for certain employees.
In this second round of ESSER funding, the district will provide all current employees – certified and classified – with a one-time stipend up to $1,000. Stephens said part of the district’s “ESSER 2.0” application included a provision to reward all employees for taking on extra responsibilities related to COVID-19 protocols.
“They had to do things differently, whether they are a custodian or a teacher or a front office staff person or a nurse,” she said. “Everybody’s job changed. We picked up more duties, whether we’re taking temps or wiping down surfaces; we’re teaching online and in-person.”
With the approval of the ESSER 2.0 funds, current employees will receive at least $100 or up to $1,000 as a one-time stipend, based on the number of months they have worked for the district. Employees will receive $100 for every month of employment over the last year up to the maximum $1,000.
The ESSER funds were approved by the district Wednesday, March 3, according to Stephens.
Both of the increases this semester are one-time expenditures for the district, Stephens told The News.
“There’s two one-time increases; none of these are recurring,” she said. “It’s very exciting. Other districts are doing similar things with their ESSER dollars, because it is allowable and directly related to COVID, because there has been no way in an existing budget to know, first of all, what are the changes we’re asking you to do as we navigate a worldwide pandemic that no one has ever stepped into before, and how can we recognize you for what you’ve had to do because of a pandemic. ESSER 2.0 allowed us to write for that. We’re very excited.”
Further ESSER funding
In addition to the one-time stipend, Stephens said the district will be using its second round of ESSER funds for some learning loss and facilities uses.
Stephens said the district will be requesting new math curriculum, a math instructional coach and new math software in order to combat learning loss in elementary and middle school students. The curriculum would serve students in kindergarten through sixth grade, while the math software would be strictly for the middle schoolers (grades six through eight).
“We currently do not have a uniform curriculum [for math] as we do right now for language arts, which was instituted this year because it was an adoption year,” Stephens told The News. “Our adoption year for math [curriculum] comes in two years. We know we’re battling leaning loss, so we need that curriculum.”
Similarly, Stephens said, the need for a math coach comes after the district added a reading coach at the beginning of the school year.
“We’ve done a lot of work with reading; now we’re turning to math,” she added.
The district is also applying for funding to replace devices at the end of their life for the middle and high schools, as well as HVAC improvements at Tullahoma High School, Stephens said. The HVAC improvements are meant to address proper air filtration in the school building, which directly relates to the pandemic.
“The challenge is going to be, if I’m being honest, every district is applying for these dollars. Every district will have facility emphasis; every district will have learning loss emphasis and so, getting those projects in and done because we are a reimbursement state, we have to pay and seek reimbursement.”