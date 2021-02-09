The school district has named its top teachers for the year. Nine of Tullahoma's field of educators were named the Teacher of the Year for their respective building, and three of those names were chosen as the district-level representative.
Each year, teachers and school administrative staff collaborate to nominate one teacher from each of the elementary and middle schools and three high school teachers to be the year's Teachers of the Year. From that pool of nine, district staff determine one person from each level of education - elementary, middle and high school - to be the district-level winner. The district-level teachers move on to represent the school system in the larger competition held across the region and the state.
"It is with great excitement that I share this year’s Teacher of the Year winners," said Director of Schools Catherine Stephens. "It is so important that we lift up excellence in the classroom, and this is always an exciting time of year to do just that! I believe this year’s winners exemplify excellence, as they demonstrate a sincere commitment to our students' progress academically and personally, give their all to meet students’ needs and strive to provide a safe, nurturing environment for our students to excel and thrive."
Building winners
Bel-Aire Elementary: Carrie Moore, Kindergarten
East Lincoln Elementary: Michelle Wilcox, RTI Interventionist
Jack T. Farrar Elementary: Mona Montoye, Fifth grade
Robert E. Lee Elementary: Emily Judkins, Third grade
East Middle: Daniel Lynch, Seventh grade math
West Middle: Tim Behrendorff, Eighth grade math
Tullahoma High School: Allison Brown, Spanish I and II; Renee Flowers, Ninth grade T-Lite; Justin Scott, Ninth - 12th instrumental music/Band Director
According to Tullahoma High School Principal Jason Quick, the reason the high school has three winners is due to the size of the faculty compared to the other schools. Even better, he said, is the annual Teacher of the Year process is all driven by the teachers themselves.
"It is all teacher-driven," he said. "All of the teachers vote, and then the top three vote-getters are selected as the teachers of the year. That makes it really neat, because it's colleague-driven."
District winners
Of the nine teachers selected as building winners, one from each level of education was selected to represent the district in the next phase of competition for the Tennessee Teacher of the Year award.
Wilcox, Behrendorff and Scott were selected as the elementary, middle and high school level district winners, Stephens said.
"These district winners will now compete for the South Central Regional Teacher of the Year," she told The News. "We are so proud of these Tullahoma City Schools teachers and know they will represent their school, our district and this amazing profession with class!"
According to Quick, once the building-level teachers are named, they fill out an application of sorts that lists all of the accomplishments and achievements they've done over the last year. Then, the seven building principals, and the previous year's Teachers of the Year, convene and vote on which educators should be the district-level winners.
Quick told The News he is proud of all three of the winners from his building, as they all were well-deserving of the honor.
"We had three outstanding candidates, and all three were deserving of the award," he said.
That said, Quick said Scott emerged as the prime candidate for the district-level honor due to the creative way he kept the Tullahoma High School Band program going through the pandemic over the last year.
"Justin has done a phenomenal job leading our band program through a difficult year," he said. "He did a phenomenal job of teaching those students and keeping their playing exemplary."