Two lawsuits against Tullahoma City Schools for job discrimination and civil rights violations have been settled by the district. Ashley Davis and Sarah Harwell, two former Tullahoma educators who have been involved in litigation against their former employer since May of 2020 and February of 2021, respectively, have reached a settlement with the district, according to School Board Attorney Clifton Miller.
At the March 22 meeting of the Tullahoma school board, Miller recommended the district approve two payments totaling $130,000 to go toward the settlement of the two women’s lawsuits against the system.
In the matter of Davis v. Tullahoma City Schools, Miller recommended the board approve $75,000 toward the settlement of the litigation. For Harwell v. Tullahoma City Schools, Miller recommended the board contribute $55,000 to go toward the settlement of the case. In both cases, the board unanimously approved the expenses, with board member Amy Dodson absent.
Davis’s legal battles with the school system stem from her resignation from the system following a short investigation by former Director of Schools John Carver. Davis, who lived in Lynchburg but taught second and fourth grade at Robert E. Lee Elementary School, used a Tullahoma address to enroll her child in the special education prekindergarten program in violation of district policy. Davis said she followed advice given to her by her superiors at the time but was ultimately forced to choose between being terminated and losing her benefits or resigning and keeping them through her contracted resignation date.
She later sued the district, claiming that she was unfairly penalized when the males who were also involved in the situation were never reprimanded at all, claiming Carver and the district violated Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Tennessee Human Rights Act (THRA), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Harwell’s litigation also involves the special education prekindergarten program and took place around the same time as Davis’ lawsuit.
Harwell, a Manchester resident, used the Tullahoma address of a co-worker in order to enroll her son into the special education prekindergarten program. When Davis’s issues with the same program happened, Harwell self-reported her incident as well. Instead of being allowed the opportunity to resign like Davis received, Harwell was terminated for “dishonesty” by Carver and the board.
In the litigation against the district, Harwell reached a settlement with TCS, which saw her termination changed to a resignation and more than $80,000 split into two payments. That issue was resolved in 2019. Harwell’s attorney, William Rieder, said at that time the settlement agreement was “fair and equitable” and “in the best interest of both parties.”
She claimed the district violated her civil rights and the ADA, specifically due to Carver’s purported discrimination against students with disabilities.
According to Miller, the settlement amount approved by the board is related to same settlement and involves the district’s insurance company and how it handles settlement payments.
“Liberty Mutual, the insurance company of TCS, has provided a defense of this matter,” he said of Harwell’s litigation against the district. “Liberty Mutual settled the lawsuit with Ms. Harwell. Based upon the terms of our contract for insurance with Liberty Mutual, TCS must pay a portion of any settlement of judgment.”
The same is true for the Davis case, Miller told The News.
“Based upon the terms of our contract for insurance with Liberty Mutual,” Miller said, “TCS must pay a portion of any settlement or judgment. TCS will pay $75,000 toward the settlement in the Davis matter.”