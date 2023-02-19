The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education gave its approval for the TCS Maintenance Department to purchase four new vehicles for over $170,000.
In its Jan. 17 meeting of the TCS Board of Education, TCS Director of Business Hank Jordan told the school board that the maintenance department had four vehicles that were aged, 1996 or older, and it was determined that at this point they were in need replacement.
The recommended vehicles to purchase and replace the aged vehicles include: two Ford F-250 regular cab 4x2 trucks with service body for a total of $101,166, or $50,583 each; one Ford F-150 regular cab 4x2 truck with optional equipment for $30,939; and one Transit 250 mid roof cargo 148-inch van with optional equipment and cargo partition for $45,806.
The total purchase price for all four vehicles is $177,911.
Jordan stated the purchase would be facilitated by Ford of Murfreesboro and are through the State of Tennessee’s vehicle purchase contract. He gave his recommendation for the school board to approve the purchase of the vehicles at the quoted price of $177,911.
When opened to discussion, TCS Board of Education Chairman Kim Uselton said during a finance committee meeting, she and board member Andy Whitt wanted to make sure that a local option was not available as they would rather support local businesses.
“Due to the contract from the state, other local [dealerships] cannot come close to the price that the state can offer and they are not even sure they can get vehicles,” Uselton said. “Just know that is always looked at by whomever in our school system first.”
Board member Pat Welsh jokingly stated that the board was acknowledging that 26-year old trucks need to be replaced. Keeping in tone, TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens responded that the district will finally have fleet of maintenance vehicles with air conditioning each one.
The board unanimously approved the purchase of the vehicles 7-0. Board members Whitt and Sid Hill were in attendance electronically.